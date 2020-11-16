Young women from Jupiter, Tequesta killed in I-95 crash

By Scott Sutton | November 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM EST - Updated November 16 at 11:01 AM

Two young women died Sunday night after a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Lt. Yanko Reyes said the victims' sedan was traveling south on I-95 near the 115-mile marker at 9:47 p.m.

Investigators said the driver, a 21-year-old woman whose name has not been released, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to travel across the southbound lanes of I-95 and onto the inside grass shoulder.

The car continued traveling in a southeasterly direction until it struck a tree with its front.

The driver and passenger, a 19-year-old from Tequesta whose name was not released, were pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP said the case is still pending investigation.

