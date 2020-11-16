Young women from Jupiter, Tequesta killed in I-95 crash

Two young women died Sunday night after a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Lt. Yanko Reyes said the victims' sedan was traveling south on I-95 near the 115-mile marker at 9:47 p.m.
Investigators said the driver, a 21-year-old woman whose name has not been released, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to travel across the southbound lanes of I-95 and onto the inside grass shoulder.
The car continued traveling in a southeasterly direction until it struck a tree with its front.
The driver and passenger, a 19-year-old from Tequesta whose name was not released, were pronounced dead at the scene.
FHP said the case is still pending investigation.
