Alexandria Ayala to be sworn-in to Palm Beach County School Board

A new Palm Beach County School Board member will be sworn-in on Tuesday.
Alexandria Ayala will represent District 2, which covers an area between Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach and Lake Worth Road.
Ayala is replacing outgoing school board member Chuck Shaw, who spent 50 years with the School District of Palm Beach County. Shaw chose not to run for re-election.
Ayala, a former legislative aide in Palm Beach County, is a member of the Palm Beach County Young Democrats and League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County, among other organizations.
Also on Tuesday, school board members Frank Barbieri and Barbara McQuinn will be sworn-in for new terms after winning re-election earlier this month.
