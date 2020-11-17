Beloved Palm Beach County pediatrician dies from coronavirus

Friends and colleagues of a beloved Palm Beach County doctor are mourning his recent death from COVID-19.
Dr. Roman Peña, a pediatric intensive care physician who practiced at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, died from the coronavirus on Sunday.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
Dr. J.C. Roig, a former colleague and friend of Peña, said Tuesday he learned about his friend's death Monday night.
He said he started working with Peña 25 years ago in the intensive care unit at Saint Mary's Medical Center.
"When it's a friend that you're so close to ... that you've worked with and known him in the same kind of stress and exposure, it really hits home," Roig said.
Roig said coronavirus is a "silent killer" and called Peña's death a "huge loss to the pediatric community."
"You don't know where the exposure is going to come from. I'm sure everybody is being careful these days, but there's probably never going a situation where you're careful enough," Roig said.
In addition to practicing medicine in Palm Beach County, Peña also worked across South Florida for decades.
The Health Care District of Palm Beach County released the following statement Tuesday on Peña's death:
