Births at Palms West Hospital have increased since October

Three bundles of joy are now home. Angela Hamilton shared the names of her newborn babies. "So this little guy is Rowan here. Then there's Miles in the middle and little Ms. Sienna is on the end," she said.
The Hamilton triplets joining their older sisters who are 4 and 10 years old.
Angela remembers what the doctor said when she was four months pregnant, "I thought I was just pregnant with just one, went to the doctor and behold it was three heartbeats." More than a week ago, she gave birth at Palms West Hospital.
The hospital says this is not the first time they've had multiple births in one week, but they said in 31 years it's the first time they've delivered triplets.
Sheila Sanders is the hospital's Chief Nursing Officer. "Twins, in one day we had triplets and twins," she said.
The hospital says they've been busy since early October.
"We are seeing about 20 to 30 percent increase in births over the past few months and going into the prediction of January," Sanders said.
Some of the preemie babies ended up in the NICU, including the Hamilton babies. Dr. Alexa Calero is a neonatologist at the hospital.
"We do this on a daily basis. We love what we do and we just keep moving forward for the safety of our babies," Dr. Calero said.
The Hamilton family going into the holidays as a family of 7.
Scripps Only Content 2020