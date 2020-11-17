Cleveland Clinic Martin Health hiring approx. 100 nurses

The U.S. Labor Department reports faster than average growth over the next decade for nurses. In states like Florida which ranks fourth in the nation for nurse employment and high retirement that equates to many hospitals constantly looking to fill jobs.
Susan Clark is the chief nursing officer for Cleveland Clinic Martin Health responsible for overseeing the daily activities of 1,100 nurses at three hospitals. She said what the public sees is not even half of the job.
“My job is to oversee the practice of nursing to make sure that we are doing it high quality and top-notch safety - patients first,” said Clark. "We see about 35,000 patients in our emergency rooms alone, so at any given time we're seeing many patients both outpatients and those who are staying here for inpatient care."
And regionally the rising demand in her profession is based on a number of factors to include a high number of retirees, an older population, and mobility within the nursing field.
”Anything in nursing and allied [health] is so huge right now,” said Stacey Rhodewalt, Cleveland Clinic Martin Health senior client recruiter. “The need is so vast - it’s so broad that they really have an opportunity to go anywhere they like so we really have to be competitive to keep them here.”
Rhodewalt is referring to more jobs at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health’s three hospitals and 15 outpatient clinics. Approximately 300 to be exact. The majority in nursing.
“Martin [Health] has over 100 [positions] just for nursing alone. Those are administrative nurses as well as floor nurses,” Rhodewalt said.
Nurses work in both inpatient and outpatient settings.
