Dave Kerner chosen to remain Palm Beach County mayor

In a move to maintain stability during the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, Dave Kerner will remain the mayor of Palm Beach County.
County commissioners voted 4-3 on Tuesday to keep Kerner as mayor. In addition, Robert Weinroth was chosen to remain vice mayor.
"It's been an honor to serve in the county mayor's position during this difficult time," Kerner said. "We are one team with one vision and I hope that we move forward, and I know that we'll move forward."
Kerner, who was elected to the Board of County Commissioners in 2016, as been a prominent face in Palm Beach County this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have our work cut out for us," Kerner said. "Certainly I will message and respect the will of this board as we go through the economic recovery and the vaccination and all the things that will help us get back on track."
Before serving as a county commissioner, Kerner served two terms in the Florida House of Representatives and has a background as an attorney and former police officer.
Kerner and Commissioner Mack Bernard were sworn-in at Tuesday's meeting after winning re-election earlier this month.
In addition, newly elected Commissioners Maria Marino and Maria Sachs were also sworn-in.
Marino, a former Palm Beach Gardens city councilwoman, is replacing outgoing Commissioner Hal Valeche for the District 1 seat.
Sachs, a former Florida state senator, is replacing Mary Lou Berger for the District 5 seat.
Valeche and Berger chose not to run for re-election.
