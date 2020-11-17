Indian River Co. extends mask ordinance for extra 60 days

Multiple states, including Florida, continue to see a surge in coronavirus cases, which saw the U.S. break a case record on Friday.
To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Indian River County commissioners on Tuesday extended the current mask ordinance for another 60 days.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
The measure passed by a vote of 4-1.
However, commissioners on Tuesday did eliminate fines for people who do not comply with the ordinance, which existed in a previous version of the mandate.
Employees in Indian River County who serve the public must still wear masks, as well as anyone riding mass transit or going into county buildings.
Health officials from the CDC said this month that simply wearing a face mask could reduce U.S. economic losses by $1 trillion and effectively stop the spread and reception of the virus.
Currently, 36 states and the District of Columbia have mask mandates, according to the American Association of Retired Persons, which publishes an up-to-date list of tracking requirements across the country.
However, Florida is not among the states with a mask mandate.
Following a Sept. 25 executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis, local governments are barred from assessing fines to people who do not comply with local mask ordinances.
