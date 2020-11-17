Lantana residents in flood-prone community wake up to more problems

People living in a Lantana neighborhood can't seem to get a break.
For three weeks now, streets in the Sea Pines community near Interstate 95 and Hypoluxo Road have flooded,
Residents said it feels like déjà vu after waking up Tuesday morning to flooded streets once again.
"When I walked outside it was just devastating," said neighbor Kathryn Defrancisco.
Defrancisco said she is tired of the water sitting outside her home.
"Very scary," Defrancisco said.
Neighbor Suzanna Moore shared that frustration.
"We were very hopeful some action had been taken," Moore said.
For more than three weeks, streets have flooded around the 300 homes in this area.
The town of Lantana held a meeting with neighbors on Monday to talk about solutions to the flooding problem, but many residents said they were left with more questions than answers
Town officials said they're waiting to fix a pipe that drains near Interstate 95 and Hypoluxo Road, but the South Florida Water Management District must give its approval first.
Defrancisco said she worries repairing that pipe won't be a long-term fix.
"We hope they continue to find that long-term solution we are all looking for," Defrancisco said.
WPTV did see a truck pumping out water on Tuesday. The town did not return a request for comment on any additional plans to help the sea pines community.
"I don't want to keep waking up to this," Defrancisco said.
