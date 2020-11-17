LIVE: Palm Beach County health director 'concerned' about the holidays

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Just days before Thanksgiving, the health director for Palm Beach County says she's "concerned" about the holidays as COVID-19 cases continue to climb on local, state, and national levels.
"I'm very concerned of the holidays. I'm very concerned that so many people are going to be traveling," Dr. Alina Alonso told county commissioners on Tuesday.
Alonso said a "disturbing trend" is the daily COVID-19 positive rate in Palm Beach County, which was 7.55% on Nov. 15, and as high as 10.44% on Nov. 13, which is the highest its been since August.
Health officials aim to keep that rate below 5% because that allows for more effective contact tracing to limit community spread.
"Our numbers have definitely been going up," Alonso said.
The health director said the 15-44 age group continues to be the dominant population that's getting the majority of new COVID-19 cases in Palm Beach County.
"That's the group that we're having a lot of concern," Alonso said. "They're getting infected in bars and restaurants, clubs, house parties. And some are getting infected even at family gatherings, weddings, birthday parties."
As we head into Thanksgiving, Alonso's recommendation is for residents to maintain only their local family members that you're interacting with on a daily basis.
"It's not the time to ask for Uncle Joey from Wisconsin to come visit," Alonso said. "We it need to keep it small enough where you can maintain the 6-foot distancing."
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 58,754 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,627 coronavirus-related deaths in Palm Beach County.
The county has average 415 new daily cases between Nov. 9 and Nov. 15, a steady increase from the previous two weeks.
Despite that, Alonso said the message from health officials remains the same: wear face coverings whenever possible, maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands frequently, get a flu shot, and avoid crowded, enclosed spaces.
"We do not have to reinvent the wheel," Alonso said. "We can do it while maintaining our businesses open but safer for the public."
Alonso also said the news of two vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna with a more than 90% effectiveness is very promising
"It's gonna be a process that's in phases," Alonso said. "The estimates is that for the general public, after they do the seniors, the health care workers, and the first responders, the general population would probably, if things go on track, would probably be available around April."
Outgoing Commissioner Hal Valeche told WPTV that Gov. Ron DeSantis' latest executive order limits Palm Beach County's ability to add restrictions to businesses, and the commission would have to petition the governor to scale back any reopenings.
