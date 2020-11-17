New Martin County superintendent sworn into office

The Martin County School District’s new superintendent was sworn into office at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Dr. John Millay was hired as the district’s first appointed superintendent. Superintendents had previously been elected for the school district.
In some of his first comments, he described what his priority will be.
“In real estate, it’s location. In education, it’s relationships, relationships, relationships. So, first and foremost, that’s what we need to do,” Dr. Millay said.
Dr. Millay comes to Martin County from Kentucky, bringing with him decades of experience in education as a teacher, principal, and most recently, a superintendent.
He is stepping in to lead the Martin County School District following the retirement of Laurie Gaylord, and in the middle of a pandemic.
“I’m very proud of the teachers, they work so hard. We’re in there to support them and be safe, so we’re going to continue to monitor it closely and ask the community for more and more help and flexibility as we get through this,” Dr. Millay said.
He did not indicate any desire to change the way the district is handling the pandemic with remote learning and the availability of in-person learning in schools.
“But I do want to encourage all of our families and the community to help us. A lot of the cases don’t occur at school, they’re brought in. So, especially during this upcoming Thanksgiving season when families will be together more, be mindful and wear a mask. Those things we do as a community impact the school community, so we need their help,” Dr. Millay said.
He also wants the community to know his mindset when approaching big decisions in the future.
“I’ll always speak first as a dad, so I hope they know how much I care, having three children of my own. I know how personal education is, and when you’re dealing with people’s children it’s the most personal,” Dr. Millay said.
He is also grateful for the welcome he has received.
“The kindness of strangers never ceases to amaze me. No matter where you go, you meet kind people, you meet welcoming people. It’s been more than I could have asked for,” Dr. Millay said.
