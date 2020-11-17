Norton Museum of Art reopening with new safety measures

After being closed for eight months, the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach is opening its doors this weekend.
"It’s just a moment we’ve all been waiting for," Director of Curatorial Affairs, Cheryl Brutvon said.
Due to the pandemic, the museum has implemented several new safety procedures and guidelines to help keep visitors safe.
Customers must wear face masks, have their temperature checked, and maintain social distancing.
"This is a different time we have to be mindful of the pandemic and we’re trying to make it as safe as possible for people," Brutvon explained.
Despite the changes Brutvon said there is still plenty of creative artwork located indoors and outdoors on the garden to enjoy.
"There’s always something new, we have the rotation of photography in the gallery both downstairs and upstairs, two exhibits, and we also have the "Rudin Prize for Emerging Photographers" on view which also has just opened before we closed.
The museum officially reopens on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Special discounts are available for military, first responders, students and teachers.
To reserve tickets, click here.
