Palm Beach County health director to give COVID-19 update

Palm Beach County leaders on Tuesday will discuss their latest response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Alina Alonso, the health director for Palm Beach County, is scheduled to provide county commissioners with an update on local COVID-19 cases during their 9:30 a.m. meeting.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 58,396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,622 coronavirus-related deaths in Palm Beach County.
