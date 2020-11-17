Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Boynton Beach man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing and endangered man in Boyton Beach.
Police said Alphonse L. Yoviene was last seen leaving his home around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to go to Ace Hardware in Boynton Beach.
Yoviene was driving a blue 2018 Mazda 3 with FL tag Y09GRR.
He is described as 5 foot 10 inches tall weighing about 200 pounds with brown eyes and partially gray/black hair.
Yoviene is wearing a blue plaid shirt and denim shorts.
Anyone who sees Alphonse L. Yoviene is asked to immediately call 911.
