Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Boynton Beach man

Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Boynton Beach man
November 17, 2020 at 7:40 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 7:40 PM

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing and endangered man in Boyton Beach.

Police said Alphonse L. Yoviene was last seen leaving his home around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to go to Ace Hardware in Boynton Beach.

Yoviene was driving a blue 2018 Mazda 3 with FL tag Y09GRR.

He is described as 5 foot 10 inches tall weighing about 200 pounds with brown eyes and partially gray/black hair.

Yoviene is wearing a blue plaid shirt and denim shorts.

Anyone who sees Alphonse L. Yoviene is asked to immediately call 911.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing and endangered 89-year-old Boynton Beach man. Alphonse L. Yoviene was last...

Posted by Boynton Beach Police Department on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Scripps Only Content 2020