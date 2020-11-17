State's new coronavirus cases rise by 7,459; deaths double in day to 85

Florida's new coronavirus cases increased in one day by 7,459 from 4,663 but less than nearly the four-month high of 10,101 two days ago, as deaths doubled to 85. And with more tests of 94,38 reported from labs Monday, the state's first-time daily positivity rate increased from 7.94 percent to 8.64 and Palm Beach County from 7.58 percent to 9.95, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon.
The state considers anything 5 percent and above a "danger" threshold. Tests spiked Sunday to a record 146,083 after going under 50,000 for only the second in time in two weeks as sites were closed last weekend and thereafter because of the Topical Storm Eta and Veterans Day on Wednesday.
Cases have been trending up in the state but Sunday's figure was the most since 12,199 on July 25. The record is 15,200, also in July.
Friday's 6,933 was the highest since 8,109 on Aug. 12. Last Tuesday, they rose by 4,352.
And Monday, Nov. 2 the cases were 3,924 after infections had exceeded 4,000 for 12 of the past 13 days. Before that date, the previous time they were under 4,000 was Saturday, Oct. 31, at 2,331 and the lowest since 2,144 on Oct. 21.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections. Then, they increased to 3,266 on Tuesday, Sept. 30.
Although infections in Florida are trending upward like in most other states in the nation, new cases had been exponentially lower than its U.S. daily high in July that was surpassed Friday by Illinois with 15,415.
Despite a surge in cases, deaths have been trending down in Florida with the most recent triple-digit 105 on Oct. 21. They previously were the last highest 141 on Thursday, Oct. 15. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Monday's increase was 41 and Sunday's increase was 29. Last Tuesday it was 69.
The Sunday, Nov. 1 increase of 21 was the lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26. Two Sundays ago, they rose by 12, which was the least since 5 on Sept. 23.
Palm Beach County increased by 8 at 1,635 deaths, which is second to Miami-Dade and ahead of Broward after 5 Monday.
St. Lucie County rose by 1 to 351 with Martin remaining at 170, Indian River at 127 and Okeechobee stayed at 43 with its first two fatalities on July 25
Broward rose by 2 and Miami-Dade 14.
With a net increase of 25 deaths in South Florida of the 85 state total, there are 7,647, which is 43.3 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of deaths over one week is 396, an average of 57, compared with 358 the previous week.
In one week cases have risen by 45,149 for an average of 6,450 at 5.0 percent. The previous week the increase was 35,759 with an average of 5,108. The average since the first case, which was 261 days ago, is 3,438 per day.
Florida's total of 897,323 cases is around 8 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 11 million Sunday and 10 million one week ago Monday, though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 400 one day after 358. On Sept. 28, the rise was 27.
Cases passed 800,000 on Oct. 31, 700,000 on Sept. 27, after going above 600,000 Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 256 days, the death toll has reached 17,644 for an average of 69 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 17,861, which increased by 1 to 217.
It took 19 days for the toll to pass from 16,000 to 17,100 on Nov. 7. Deaths passed 16,000 residents, 16,021 on Oct. 19, which is 19 days ago. It took 12 days for Florida's death toll to go from the 15,000 milestone to 16,000, the same to surpass that figure Oct. 7, but nine days to surpass 14,000 and eight to go past 12,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Monday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 53 on Oct. 18.
The state report Tuesday identified 96 deaths with 11 previously reported cases deleted as a fatality for a net increase of 85.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 210 compared with 119 the day before. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 3,369 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 126 more in one day.
Deaths
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 13th in deaths per million.
Texas is in second place with 20 deaths reported Monday after 53 Sunday and state-record 324 on Aug. 11, for a total of 19,579. California reported 10 for third place with 18,263. New Jersey, which had been second throughout the pandemic, is in fifth place with 16,580, adding 14 fatalities.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County increased by 23 deaths over seven days for 1.4 percent with an average of 44 per week since the first death. The U.S. figure is 3.4 percent with the world at 4.9 percent.
Miami-Dade increased to 3,723 with 33 more in seven days and 100 average since the first death. Broward is at 15,98 with the increase of 38 in a week and average of 45 since the first fatality. St. Lucie has gone up by 10 deaths compared with Martin none, Indian River by 1 and Okeechobee none.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 19 states, including Oklahoma's 1,538 with 10 reported Monday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough remained 866 as Pinellas increased by 4 to 859 in fifth place, Polk by 6 to 654 in sixth, Orange by 8 to 612 in seventh and Lee by 7 to 549 in eighth.
The state report Monday identified 12 deaths in Palm Beach County though the increase was 8 with 7 men (56, 70, 79, 84, 85, 88, 89) and 5 women (54, 63, 86, 91, 99). St. Lucie increased by 1 but no deaths were reported.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced eight months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 4.2 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 897,323, third in the nation and dropped to 18th in cases per million.
California reported 9,890 new cases to move into first place with 1,029,235 ahead of Texas with 10,27,889, including 6,858 more, according to the state website. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 563,690 with an increase of 3,490 .
Twenty-three states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 4 Illinois with 10,632 three days after a U.S. record 15,415 and a total of 685,248.
Three records were set: No. 7 Tennessee with 7,951, No. 14 Pennsylvania with 6,214, No. 35 Connecticut with 4,639 with the latter not reporting data daily. Other high numbers were No. 17 Minnesota with 7,437, No. Ohio with 7,267, No. 32 Kansas with 6,868, No. 11 Michigan with 6,381 (no data Sunday), No. 15 Indiana with 5,417, No. 16 Missouri with 4,673, No. 8 Wisconsin with 4,389, No. 24 Colorado with 4,296, No. 34 Nebraska with 3,440, No. 12 New Jersey with 3,435, No. 29 Washington with 3,189, No. 23 Iowa with 3,174.
Miami-Dade's cases of 1,882 compared with 1,010 the day before and Broward's increase was 966 vs. 1,443. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was Martin 55 vs. 30, St. Lucie 39 vs. 52, Indian River 32 vs. 43 and Okeechobee 4 vs. 14.
Testing
The state is no longer listing a running total of Floridians tested or total tests. Worldometers.info lists Florida with 11,073,495 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection rate of tests reported by labs Monday was the fifth time in 14 days it was 8 percent or higher. The rate three days ago of 9.98 was the highest since 10.29 on Aug. 10 and ended three days under 8 percent. The rate seven days ago of 8.33 was highest since 9.65 on Aug. 12. The two-week low was 6.27 percent on Nov. 4.
Palm Beach County's percentage was the third time in two weeks it was 9 percent or more. The rate three days ago of 10.42 was the highest since 10.7 percent on Aug. 3. The 14-day low was 4.62 on Nov. 5. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
The state's total daily positivity rate increased to 10.39 percent on 94,738 tests from 9.54 percent on 62,734 tests. Two days ago there were a record 146,080 tests with a 9.2 percentage. The rate of 11.39 on 43,952 tests three days ago was the highest rate since 12.11 on Aug. 16 on 34,423 tests. The last time it was 10 percent or more was 10.33 on Aug. 31. The two-week low was 7.35 percent on Nov. 4. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27 and the record previous test total record was 142,964 July 11.
Miami-Dade's rate increased to 8.96 percent from 7.52 one day ago, a two-week high of 9.63 three days ago and a two-week low of 5.74 six days ago. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 7.99 percent one day after 7.67, a two-week high of 8.92 four days ago and a two-week low of 5.98 on Nov. 7.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was 8.11 percent one day after 8.72, a two-week high of 8.97 on Nov. 8, and a low of 3.04 Nov. 7. Martin's rate was 8.0 one day after a two-week high of 7.4 percent one day and a two-week low of 2.49 Nov. 5. Indian River's rate was 8.79 percent one day after 8.46, a two-week high of 10.06 Nov. 8 and a two-week low of 4.35 on Nov. 7. Okeechobee's rate was 16.98 percent on 40 negative tests one day after 10.07 percent on 125 negative tests, a two-week high of 19.72 on 57 negative tests on Nov. 6 and a two-week low of 3.15 on Nov. 4. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests Nov. 1.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 2.0 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 2.2 percent in the United States and 2.4 percent worldwide, which neared 1,332,000 deaths and passed 55.3 million cases Monday, according to Worldometers.info.
Palm Beach County's rate is 2.8 percent compared with Broward at 1.7 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.8 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.6 percent in St. Lucie, 3.0 in Martin, 2.9 percent in Indian River (-0.1) and Okeechobee 2.3 percent.
Florida has 822 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 763 per million. New York, which represents 13.8 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,749 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 170.8 per million.
Age breakdown
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 32 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class has increased since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33.
A total of 102 people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus with no increase.
A total of 5,612 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 24 in one day.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 14,862 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 131, and 345 were hospitalized, which rose by 2. From ages 5-14, there are 40,656, an increase of 460, with 315 in the hospital at one time, which went up by 2.
From the infant to 54 age group, there are 638,377 of the 884,625 residents' cases. In that group, 1,163 have died, with an increase of 5, for a 0.18 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 753,151 cases. A total of 3,104 have died, with 15 more, for a 0.41 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 13,953 with an increase of 66; Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, increased by 43 to 9,331 followed by Boca Raton at 9,056 up from 8,984, Boynton Beach went to 5,244 from 5,207 and Delray Beach at 4,056 vs. 4,029. A total of 2,002 in the county not designated by a city. In addition, the list of cities includes separate listings of misspellings and miscoded counties.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 6,880, an increase of 13, followed by Fort Pierce at 3,275, up 2, and Stuart with 2,647, which rose by 11.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 1 to 454 with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 52,329 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 50,972 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 4,374 in Palm Beach County, with 19 more compared with 11 the day before. Martin rose by 4 to 441, St. Lucie rose by 7 to 856, Indian River by 6 to 395 and Okeechobee by 1 to 201
Long-term care
Forty percent of the deaths, 7,0444 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 739 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 856 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 29 and Palm Beach County went up by 5.
Nation
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 247,202, a rise of 995 Monday, according to Johns Hopkins. Worldometers.info has tabulated 252,652 deaths with an increase of 740. And the Covid Project has recorded 238,217 with an increase of 581.
Cases rose to 11,202,980, a rise of 166,145, less than the record 184,514 Friday, according to Johns Hopkins. COVID Tracking Project lists the case increase as 148,532, three days after a record 170,333. Worldometers.info has it at as 162,347, behind a record 183,527 three days ago.
Last Monday in the U.S., there were 698 more deaths and 1119,914 cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 8,019 at 3.4 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 34,054 with Johns Hopkins reporting 22 more after a high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths, with the latter not a positive case.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 6 Illinois 42, No. 7 Massachusetts 11, No. 8 Pennsylvania 14, No. 9 Georgia 10 and No. 10 Michigan 55.
Also, No. 11 Arizona reported no deaths and No. 28 Arkansas 42. No. 27 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., added 2.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 10.0 percent of 7,367 deaths Monday, five two days after a record 10,156 and 19.0 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The one week world death increase was 62,359 at 4.9 percent.
Last Monday's death increase was 6,729.
Cases increased 504,567 three days after a record 657,432 with 500,00 passing for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 256 to rise to 166,067. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 13,647 cases and is at 5,863,093 in third place.
India reported 30,548 new cases, which is the lowest since July and compared with a world-record 97,894 in September for second-place behind the U.S., with 8,845,127. Also, India recorded 435 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 130,070 and in third place.
Mexico announced 319 more deaths late Monday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 98,861 in fourth place.
In Europe, coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 3,507 deaths and 202,668 cases.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 213 deaths, as well 21,363 cases four days after a record 33,470. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 deaths in one day, reported 504 and 27,354 cases three days after record 40,902 cases. No. 7 France announced 506 deaths, three days after 932 deaths that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 9,406 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Spain reported 162 deaths and 12,758 cases.
No. 8 Iran reported a record 486 deaths and a record 13,053 cases. Argentina reported 291 deaths and is in 10th.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 1,948,603, including a record 22,778. The nation gained 303 deaths three days after a record 411 in 13th.
No. 22 Canada reported 74 deaths for a total of 11,027 and a record 6,115 cases in an update late Monday night.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, reported no data since Friday and is at 6,164, and lately hasn't reported cases information. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths for the third day in a row to remain 294, as well as 548 more cases.
No. 35 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26, added 15 cases Tuesday.
