Teen seriously injured in rollover crash on Florida's Turnpike near Hobe Sound

Teen seriously injured in rollover crash on Florida's Turnpike near Hobe Sound
November 17, 2020 at 10:50 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 10:50 PM

An 18-year-old girl is seriously injured following a single-vehicle rollover crash near Hobe Sound Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:50 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike near Mile Marker 120.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver and the passenger, both 18-year-old females, were entrapped in the vehicle.

FHP said one of the teens was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on the condition of the other teen.

Traffic was being diverted at Mile Marker 133 while officials worked the scene.

As of 10:15 p.m., the left lane has reopened and traffic is moving slow.

Scripps Only Content 2020