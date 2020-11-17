Teen seriously injured in rollover crash on Florida's Turnpike near Hobe Sound

An 18-year-old girl is seriously injured following a single-vehicle rollover crash near Hobe Sound Tuesday evening.
The crash occurred at approximately 8:50 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike near Mile Marker 120.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver and the passenger, both 18-year-old females, were entrapped in the vehicle.
FHP said one of the teens was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No word on the condition of the other teen.
Traffic was being diverted at Mile Marker 133 while officials worked the scene.
As of 10:15 p.m., the left lane has reopened and traffic is moving slow.
