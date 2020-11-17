16-year-old killed in Okeechobee County shooting

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting late Monday in Okeechobee County.
Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Michelle Bell said deputies were called to Raulerson Hospital shortly before 11:30 p.m. after a teenager showed up there suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transferred to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce, where he was later pronounced dead.
Detectives were investigating the fatal shooting.
No other information was immediately available.
Scripps Only Content 2020