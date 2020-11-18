Sculpting begins on 35-foot tall Christmas tree made from sand

An iconic holiday tradition is starting to take shape in downtown West Palm Beach.
On Wednesday, sculptors will arrive to begin carving the worlds one and only 35 foot tall, 700-ton Christmas tree. She's affectionately known as Sandi.
This year she'll be bringing her best friend 'Hope The Flamingo', to help spread some much needed holiday cheer.
"We’re hoping to spread good cheer and hope and move into 2021 with a positive attitude that we all want to achieve for 2020," said Mary Penik, Community Events Manager.
Also new this year families expect a sing a long and story time with the Sandi event. It's an opportunity to catch Sandi in rare form as she takes the stage and belts out a few tunes.
"Kids love her and to have a component to actually brings her to life even more than she already is lit hill they are gonna be pretty aw struck to actually sing and read a book," Penik added.
Due to the pandemic, many of Sandi's main events have been suspended for the year including the annual tree lighting and movie night.
