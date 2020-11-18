State's new coronavirus cases rise by 7,459; deaths double in day to 85

Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 598 deaths, the most since 611 on May 6 and the record 1,166 April 21, as well 20,051 cases five days after a record 33,470. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 731, which is the most since 769 on April 13 and a record 921 on March 28, and 32,191 cases four days after record 40,902 cases. No. 7 France announced 625 deaths, four days after 932 deaths that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 14,524 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Spain reported 435 deaths, the most since 469 on April 29, and 13,159 cases.