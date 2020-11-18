State's new coronavirus cases rise by 7,459; deaths double in day to 85

Florida's new coronavirus cases increased in one day by 7,459 from 4,663 but less than nearly the four-month high of 10,101 two days ago, as deaths doubled to 85. And with more tests, 94,738, reported from labs Monday, the state's first-time daily positivity rate increased from 7.94 percent to 8.64 and Palm Beach County from 7.58 percent to 9.95, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon.
The state considers anything 5 percent and above a "danger" threshold. Tests spiked Sunday to a record 146,083 after going under 50,000 for only the second in time in two weeks as sites were closed last weekend and thereafter because of the Topical Storm Eta and Veterans Day on Wednesday.
Cases have been trending up in the state and Sunday's figure was the most since 12,199 on July 25. The record is 15,200, also in July.
Friday's 6,933 was the highest since 8,109 on Aug. 12. Last Tuesday, they rose by 4,352.
And Monday, Nov. 2, the cases were 3,924 after infections had exceeded 4,000 for 12 of the past 13 days. Before that date, the previous time they were under 4,000 was Saturday, Oct. 31, at 2,331 and the lowest since 2,144 on Oct. 21.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections. Then, they increased to 3,266 on Tuesday, Sept. 30.
Although infections in Florida are trending upward like in most other states in the nation, new cases had been exponentially lower than its U.S. daily high in July that was surpassed Friday by Illinois with 15,415.
Despite a surge in cases, deaths have been trending down in Florida with the most recent triple-digit 105 on Oct. 21. They previously were the last highest 141 on Thursday, Oct. 15. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Monday's increase was 41 and Sunday's increase was 29. Last Tuesday it was 69.
The Sunday, Nov. 1 increase of 21 was the lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26. Two Sundays ago, they rose by 12, which was the least since 5 on Sept. 23.
Palm Beach County increased by 8 at 1,635 deaths, which is second to Miami-Dade and ahead of Broward after 5 Monday.
St. Lucie County rose by 1 to 351 with Martin remaining at 170, Indian River at 127 and Okeechobee stayed at 43 with its first two fatalities on July 25
Broward rose by 2 and Miami-Dade 14.
With a net increase of 25 deaths in South Florida of the 85 state total, there are 7,647, which is 43.3 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of deaths over one week is 396, an average of 57, compared with 358 the previous week.
In one week cases have risen by 45,149 for an average of 6,450 at 5.0 percent. The previous week the increase was 35,759 with an average of 5,108. The average since the first case, which was 261 days ago, is 3,438 per day.
Florida's total of 897,323 cases is 7.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 11 million Sunday and 10 million one week ago Monday, though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 400 one day after 358. On Sept. 28, the rise was 27.
Cases passed 800,000 on Oct. 31, 700,000 on Sept. 27, after going above 600,000 Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 256 days, the death toll has reached 17,644 for an average of 69 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 17,861, which increased by 1 to 217.
It took 19 days for the toll to pass from 16,000 to 17,100 on Nov. 7. Deaths passed 16,000 residents, 16,021 on Oct. 19, which is 19 days ago. It took 12 days for Florida's death toll to go from the 15,000 milestone to 16,000, the same to surpass that figure Oct. 7, but nine days to surpass 14,000 and eight to go past 12,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Monday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 53 on Oct. 18.
The state report Tuesday identified 96 deaths with 11 previously reported cases deleted as a fatality for a net increase of 85.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 210 compared with 119 the day before. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 3,369 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 126 more in one day.
Deaths
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 13th in deaths per million.
Texas is in second place, reporting a U.S.-high 117 deaths after state-record 324 on Aug. 11, for a total of 19,696. California reported 36 for third place with 18,299. New Jersey, which had been second throughout the pandemic, is in fifth place with 16,618, adding 38 fatalities.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County increased by 23 deaths over seven days for 1.4 percent with an average of 44 per week since the first death. The U.S. figure is 3.3 percent with the world at 5.0 percent.
Miami-Dade increased to 3,723 with 33 more in seven days and 100 average since the first death. Broward is at 15,98 with the increase of 38 in a week and average of 45 since the first fatality. St. Lucie has gone up by 10 deaths compared with Martin none, Indian River by 1 and Okeechobee none.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 19 states, including Oklahoma's 1,544 with 6 reported Tuesday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough remained 866 as Pinellas increased by 4 to 859 in fifth place, Polk by 6 to 654 in sixth, Orange by 8 to 612 in seventh and Lee by 7 to 549 in eighth.
The state report Tuesday identified 12 deaths in Palm Beach County though the increase was 8 with 7 men (56, 70, 79, 84, 85, 88, 89) and 5 women (54, 63, 86, 91, 99). St. Lucie increased by 1 but no deaths were reported.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced eight months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 4.2 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 897,323, third in the nation and dropped to 20th in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks.
Texas is in first place with 1,039,513, adding 10,826 Tuesday. California is close behind in second at 1,037,978 with an additional 8,743. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 568,778 with an increase of 5,088.
Twenty-six states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 4 Illinois with a U.S.-high 12,601 four days after a U.S. record 15,415 and a total of 597,844.
One record was set: No. 15 New Mexico with 2,105. Other high numbers were No. 11 Michigan with 7,886, No. 7 Wisconsin with 70,90, No. 10 Ohio with 7,079, No. 17 Minnesota with 5,931, No. 13 Pennsylvania with 5,721, No. 16 Missouri with 5,630, No. 15 Indiana with 5,463, No. 6 Georgia with 4,335, No. 24 Colorado with 4,331, No. 12 New Jersey with 4,140, No. 9 North Carolina with 3,288, No. 26 Utah with 3,178, No. 23 Iowa with 3,015.
Miami-Dade's cases of 1,882 compared with 1,010 the day before and Broward's increase was 966 vs. 1,443. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was Martin 55 vs. 30, St. Lucie 39 vs. 52, Indian River 32 vs. 43 and Okeechobee 4 vs. 14.
Testing
The state is no longer listing a running total of Floridians tested or total tests. Worldometers.info lists Florida with 11,150,840 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection rate of tests reported by labs Monday was the fifth time in 14 days it was 8 percent or higher. The rate three days ago of 9.98 was the highest since 10.29 on Aug. 10 and ended three days under 8 percent. The rate seven days ago of 8.33 was highest since 9.65 on Aug. 12. The two-week low was 6.27 percent on Nov. 4.
Palm Beach County's percentage was the third time in two weeks it was 9 percent or more. The rate three days ago of 10.42 was the highest since 10.7 percent on Aug. 3. The 14-day low was 4.62 on Nov. 5. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
The state's total daily positivity rate increased to 10.39 percent on 94,738 tests from 9.54 percent on 62,734 tests. Two days ago there were a record 146,080 tests with a 9.2 percentage. The rate of 11.39 on 43,952 tests three days ago was the highest rate since 12.11 on Aug. 16 on 34,423 tests. The last time it was 10 percent or more was 10.33 on Aug. 31. The two-week low was 7.35 percent on Nov. 4. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27 and the record previous test total record was 142,964 July 11.
Miami-Dade's rate increased to 8.96 percent from 7.52 one day ago, a two-week high of 9.63 three days ago and a two-week low of 5.74 six days ago. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 7.99 percent one day after 7.67, a two-week high of 8.92 four days ago and a two-week low of 5.98 on Nov. 7.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was 8.11 percent one day after 8.72, a two-week high of 8.97 on Nov. 8, and a low of 3.04 Nov. 7. Martin's rate was 8.0 one day after a two-week high of 7.4 percent one day and a two-week low of 2.49 Nov. 5. Indian River's rate was 8.79 percent one day after 8.46, a two-week high of 10.06 Nov. 8 and a two-week low of 4.35 on Nov. 7. Okeechobee's rate was 16.98 percent on 40 negative tests one day after 10.07 percent on 125 negative tests, a two-week high of 19.72 on 57 negative tests on Nov. 6 and a two-week low of 3.15 on Nov. 4. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests Nov. 1.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 2.0 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 2.2 percent in the United States and 2.4 percent worldwide, which neared 1,343,000 deaths and neared 56.0 million cases Tuesday, according to Worldometers.info.
Palm Beach County's rate is 2.8 percent compared with Broward at 1.7 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.8 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.6 percent in St. Lucie, 3.0 in Martin, 2.9 percent in Indian River (-0.1) and Okeechobee 2.3 percent.
Florida has 822 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 767 per million. New York, which represents 13.7 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,750 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 172.3 per million.
Age breakdown
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 32 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class has increased since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
A total of 102 people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus with no increase.
A total of 5,612 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 24 in one day.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 14,862 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 131, and 345 were hospitalized, which rose by 2. From ages 5-14, there are 40,656, an increase of 460, with 315 in the hospital at one time, which went up by 2.
From the infant to 54 age group, there are 638,377 of the 884,625 residents' cases. In that group, 1,163 have died, with an increase of 5, for a 0.18 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 753,151 cases. A total of 3,104 have died, with 15 more, for a 0.41 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 13,953 with an increase of 66; Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, increased by 43 to 9,331 followed by Boca Raton at 9,056 up from 8,984, Boynton Beach went to 5,244 from 5,207 and Delray Beach at 4,056 vs. 4,029. A total of 2,002 in the county not designated by a city. In addition, the list of cities includes separate listings of misspellings and miscoded counties.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 6,880, an increase of 13, followed by Fort Pierce at 3,275, up 2, and Stuart with 2,647, which rose by 11.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 1 to 454 with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 52,329 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 50,972 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 4,374 in Palm Beach County, with 19 more compared with 11 the day before. Martin rose by 4 to 441, St. Lucie rose by 7 to 856, Indian River by 6 to 395 and Okeechobee by 1 to 201
Long-term care
Forty percent of the deaths, 7,044 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 739 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 856 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 29 and Palm Beach County went up by 5.
Nation
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 248,600, a rise of 1,635 Tuesday, the most since 1,664 on May 15, according to Johns Hopkins. Worldometers.info has tabulated 254,255 deaths with an increase of 1,615. And the Covid Project has recorded 239,782 with an increase of 1,565.
Cases rose to 11,350,143, a rise of 17163, less than the record 184,514 Friday, according to Johns Hopkins. COVID Tracking Project lists the case increase as 148,532, three days after a record 170,333. Worldometers.info has it at as 157,261, behind a record 183,527 four days ago.
Last Monday in the U.S., there were 698 more deaths and 1119,914 cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 8,019 at 3.3 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 34,076 with Johns Hopkins reporting 22 more after a high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths, with the latter not a positive case.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 6 Illinois a U.S.-high 97, No. 7 Massachusetts 20, No. 8 Pennsylvania 38, No. 9 Georgia 41 and No. 10 Michigan 80.
Also, No. 11 Arizona reported 10 deaths, No. 14 Indiana 89, No. 19 Tennessee 72, No. 21 Missouri 56, No. 23 Alabama 52. No. 27 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., added 25 Tuesday.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 15.4 percent of a record 10,502 deaths Tuesday and 18.9 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The one week world death increase was 63,971 at 5.0 percent.
Last Tuesday's death increase was 9,335.
Cases increased 546,662 four days after a record 657,432 with 500,00 passing for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 676 to rise to 166,743. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 35,018 cases and is at 5,911,758 in third place.
India reported 29,163 new cases, which is the lowest since July and compared with a world-record 97,894 in September for second-place behind the U.S., with 8,874,291. Also, India recorded 449 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 130,519 and in third place.
Mexico announced 165 more deaths late Tuesday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 99,026 in fourth place.
In Europe, coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported nearly half the world's deaths (5,200) and and more than half the cases (332,104).
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 598 deaths, the most since 611 on May 6 and the record 1,166 April 21, as well 20,051 cases five days after a record 33,470. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 731, which is the most since 769 on April 13 and a record 921 on March 28, and 32,191 cases four days after record 40,902 cases. No. 7 France announced 625 deaths, four days after 932 deaths that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 14,524 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Spain reported 435 deaths, the most since 469 on April 29, and 13,159 cases.
No. 8 Iran reported 482 deaths one day after record 486 and a record 13,352 cases. Argentina reported 379 deaths and is in 10th.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 1,971,013, including 22,410 one day after a record 22,778. The nation gained a record 442 deaths in 13th.
No. 22 Canada reported 59 deaths for a total of 11,086 and 4,276 cases one day after a record 6,115.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, announced 10 deaths and is at 6,225. Neighboring Norway reported 4 deaths to rise to 298, as well as 600 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 36th. China added 8 cases Wednesday.
