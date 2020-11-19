DeSantis: 1st coronavirus vaccines available in 3 to 6 weeks

"Let me be clear on a crucial point -- the issuance of an EUA is based on data and science," said Dr. Stephen M. Hahn in a statement. "For an EUA to be authorized, FDA's career scientists conduct a rigorous evaluation of currently available scientific evidence about a medical product. We work with sponsors so that additional data about the product's safety and effectiveness continue to be collected and reviewed. If the available scientific evidence changes or if new information becomes available, we can pivot and potentially adapt the EUA, including revising the authorized use or revoking the EUA. These are both steps that we have taken during the COVID-19 pandemic."