New 40-acre recreation park could be coming to Port St. Lucie

The need for speed and space to ride in Port St. Lucie is growing.
On Thursday, the city's parks and recreation department held its second of two meetings to discuss its master plan for a new outdoor recreation park.
"It's huge for businesses, it's huge for community, and it's huge for people who love the outdoors," said Lisa Beert, Sales Representative at Treasure Coast Cycle Werks.
The proposed park will be located at the corner of Crosstown Parkway and Cameo Blvd. and could include mountain bike trails, zip lines, BMX biking tracks, mountain climbing, and wave riders.
"We have a lot of new people moving into our area and they come to our shop saying where can we ride," said Beert. "It's way overdue. We really need this park."
"Our desire is to offer amenities within this park to the broadest age group and range possible," said Brad Keen, Assistant Parks and Recreation Director in the City of Port St. Lucie.
City officials said money for the project was approved earlier this year in the city's capital improvement plan.
"We do have money in this fiscal year to start at least the first phase," said Keen. "It's about 1.78 million."
Beert said a park like this one will help the city's economy grow.
"It's not just the restaurants that will benefit from it," said Beert. "It will be local shops such as sporting good shops, local mom and pop shops, recreation, all of the gas stations and convenience stores."
The design for the project still needs to be approved by the city council.
Officials said if that happens, the park will be built in phases over the next 10 years.
