Coronavirus serves tennis star's family restaurant its final match

Not even professional tennis fame could save Coco Gauff's family restaurant from the wrath of the coronavirus.
Paradise Sports Lounge in Delray Beach announced in a Facebook post Friday that it "has made the difficult decision to permanently close."
"Although we tried to operate a business during these challenging times and more importantly provide stability and income to our loyal staff, we have made the ultimate decision to close," the post said. "Thank you for an incredible experience and support!"
Paradise Sports Lounge, owned by Gauff's father, was the de facto watch-party headquarters for the 16-year-old tennis star's matches. Dozens of supporters packed the restaurant in July 2019 during Gauff's impressive debut performance at Wimbledon.
The enthusiasm that often filled the restaurant, nestled in a shopping plaza at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Military Trail, was more subdued Friday afternoon. The doors to the restaurant were locked and a call placed to the listed telephone number went straight to a voice mail that was not accepting any new messages.
