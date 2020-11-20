Driverless shuttle service coming to Tradition

”People have a lot of choices. They could live in any part of suburbia - they could live in all different types of home choices, but we’re trying to make ours unique and different. That old town feel where people know each other. Share time with each other and not just stay behind their doors,” said Dan Grosswald, Mattamy Homes southeast Florida division president. “By using the autonomous shuttle and the trail we’re able to create that linkage in an easy way for people to share time together.”