Florida Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus.
The former governor wrote on Twitter that he was "feeling good" and experiencing "mild symptoms."
Scott tweeted he would be staying home in Naples until it was safe for him to return to Congress.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent senators home Wednesday for Thanksgiving break one day early, in part because of the continued unchecked spread of Covid-19 among his members.
The Republican Senate leader told members in a closed-door lunch Tuesday to "be careful" and make sure they take the necessary precautions against catching the virus, Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said.
McConnell's latest admonishment comes as Senate Republicans are trying to accomplish what they can in the final weeks of Donald Trump’s lame-duck presidency, stretched thin and getting little help from a president focused on fighting the results of the election.
Scripps Only Content 2020