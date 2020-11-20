Homeowners to be denied help promised by Palm Beach County

Some area homeowners who lost their jobs or had their hours are about to receive some disappointing news.
In September, some Palm Beach County homeowners could apply for help under the Emergency Repair Program, one of the many assistance plans under the federal CARES act.
Homeowners whose applications were accepted were eligible to receive up to $50,000 to fix or replace roofs, windows, doors and air conditioning.
Palm Beach County's director of the Department of Housing and Economic Sustainability sent an email to Contact 5, writing that 225 homeowners were initially approved for the program.
But in the email, Director Jonathan Brown added, his office anticipates it will not be able to help 25 of these homeowners, adding others in the program may not have all their repair work completed.
Brown cites "an overwhelming response" to the applications and a shortage of construction materials needed to finish the job by the end of the year deadline.
The director said if contractors are able to get the material soon, or if the federal government extends the CARES Act, his department will get in touch with the homeowners who will soon receive the disappointing news.
