Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz tests positive for coronavirus

Manny Diaz has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The second-year Miami Hurricanes head coach made the announcement Friday morning on Twitter.
"I am currently in isolation and feeling good overall," he wrote. "I will continue to work with our team virtually as we prepare for our next game at Wake Forest."
The No. 12 Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) aren't scheduled to play again until December after a recent outbreak on the team forced the ACC to reshuffle Miami's three remaining games this season.
Miami is scheduled to resume play Dec. 5 at Wake Forest, which was originally scheduled for Nov. 28. Two other games -- against North Carolina at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 12 and at Georgia Tech on Dec. 19 -- were also moved from their original dates.
Diaz is the last of the three major Florida college football teams to test positive, following the September diagnosis of Florida State's Mike Norvell and October diagnosis of Florida's Dan Mullen.
Scripps Only Content 2020