Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl from Miami

Police are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in Miami.
A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Paige Strickland.
According to police, Paige was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of Northwest 15th Avenue.
Paige has dyed purple and blonde hair. She has a reddish birthmark on her right cheek. She may have a blue backpack with her.
Police say it may be difficult for Paige to communicate.
If you have any information about this child, you're asked to call the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6300 or 911.
