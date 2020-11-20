Palm Beach Central High School football team ready to resume play

Football players for Palm Beach Central High School will be back on the gridiron after COVID-19 derailed their season.
The decision came on the same night when players protested outside district headquarters.
"Let us play," players chanted.
The players were upset after they received a letter from the School District of Palm Beach County last Friday that announced their regular season was being canceled.
"We feel like we're being unfairly treated, personally, because our future is hanging in the balance with the decision," player Hunter Giel said.
Jayvon Wynn was just as upset.
"I just want to get a chance," he said. "It's my senior year to play one more year."
A statement by the district said, in part, "The season was suspended on the direction of the health department because of COVID-19 concerns. The parents were spoken to by the principal and the athletic director."
Steve Moss is one of those parents concerned about the team missing out on playing time. He said this has implications for possible scholarships.
"If you're a senior, this was your last opportunity to possibly get a scholarship to further their education, and it's possible they may not get that opportunity," he said.
The district has said it has been working with the health department and practice can resume Monday, with games set for December.
The district went on to say students will be informed Friday night of the new practice protocol. Still, players said the district took away much-needed opportunities.
"It's wrong," Christopher Cirillo said. "How can we come to brick-and-mortar schools but still play no ball?"
The district said the decision was made to ensure the health and safety of students and staff.
