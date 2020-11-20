Palm Beach County leaders give coronavirus update ahead of Thanksgiving

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
Palm Beach County leaders on Friday will give an update on their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Dave Kerner and other county officials are scheduled to hold a news conference at 4 p.m.
It's anticipated that officials will urge the public to modify their Thanksgiving plans to limit the spread of germs.
Earlier on Friday, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel led a news conference in West Palm Beach, where she suggested that people hold virtual celebrations with family members.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 60,729 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,647 coronavirus-related deaths in Palm Beach County.
