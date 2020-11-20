Port St. Lucie Police Department bike unit returns for holidays

The Port St. Lucie Police Department has brought back a bicycle patrol unit to help combat crime during the holiday shopping season.
Chief John Bolduc announced Thursday the department will have a fully staffed bicycle unit overseen by their district support commander to keep shoppers safe.
The unit is comprised of one sergeant and eight officers.
"I think it's outstanding. I think it's wonderful to see, and it's nice to see them out here. It makes us all feel a lot better," said shopper Peter Sinopoli.
Police said it will allow officers to easily patrol parking lots, walkways and in between buildings that are not easily accessible to patrol vehicles.
"This is a good time for us to get back and for people to realize that, you know what, you can come up [and] talk with us. We are not always in our cars driving by," said Port St. Lucie police Sgt. Joe Norkus.
The unit will be deployed during special events and select weekdays/weekends in shopping centers this shopping season.
"This will help break down the barriers a little bit, and again put people back at ease that we're out there working," Norkus said.
"Knowing that they're out here, especially if my wife is by herself or parents with little children, that they'll be safe walking around," said Sinopoli.
