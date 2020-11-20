State’s new cases surge by 9,085; deaths rise by 79, pass 18,000 including nonresidents

Florida’s coronavirus cases increased by 9,085, compared with 7,925 the day before, as deaths rose by 79, which was 8 less than Wednesday and the toll including nonresidents passed 18,000. And with tests surging to 131,718 reported from labs Wednesday, the state’s first-time daily positivity rate decreased from 8.14 percent to 7.9 and Palm Beach County from 8.85 percent to 7.21, the Florida Health Department announced Thursday afternoon.
The state considers anything 5 percent and above a "danger" threshold. Tests spiked Sunday to a record 146,073 one day after going under 50,000 for only the second in time in two weeks as sites were closed last weekend and thereafter because of the Topical Storm Eta and Veterans Day.
Cases reached 914,333 with only No. 1 Texas and No. 2 California reporting more than 1 million. Florida's infections passed 900,000 on Wednesday, and surpassed 800,000 19 earlier on Oct. 30, 700,000 on Sept. 27, after going above 600,000 Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
Cases have been trending up in the state and Sunday's 10,101 was the most since 12,199 on July 25. The record is 15,200, also in July.
Last Thursday they went up 5,938.
Friday's 6,933 was the highest since 8,109 on Aug. 12.
And Monday, Nov. 2, the cases were 3,924 after infections had exceeded 4,000 for 12 of the past 13 days. Before that date, the previous time they were under 4,000 was Saturday, Oct. 31, at 2,331 and the lowest since 2,144 on Oct. 21.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections. Then, they increased to 3,266 on Tuesday, Sept. 30.
Although infections in Florida are trending upward like in most other states in the nation, new cases had been exponentially lower than its U.S. daily high in July that was surpassed Friday by Illinois with 15,415.
Despite a surge in cases, deaths have been trending down in Florida with the most recent triple-digit 105 on Oct. 21. They previously were the last highest 141 on Thursday, Oct. 15. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Wednesday's increase was 87. Last Thursday it was 72.
The Sunday, Nov. 1 increase of 21 was the lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26. Two Sundays ago, they rose by 12, which was the least since 5 on Sept. 23.
Palm Beach County increased by 3 at 1,644 deaths, which is second to Miami-Dade and ahead of Broward after 6 Wednesday.
St. Lucie County rose by 2 to 354 and Indian River up by 2 to 129. Remaining the same were Martin at 170 and Okeechobee at 43 with its first two fatalities on July 25
Broward rose by 3 and Miami-Dade 7.
With a net increase of 17 deaths in South Florida of the 79 state total, there are 7,337, which is 41.2 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of deaths over one week is 438, an average of 63, compared with 411 the previous week.
In one week cases have risen by 50,714 for an average of 7,245 at 5.8 percent. The previous week the increase was 36,239 with an average of 4.4 percent. The average since the first case, which was 263 days ago, is 3,477 per day.
Florida's total of 914,333 cases is 7.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 11 million Sunday, though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 563 one day after 402. On Sept. 28, the rise was 27.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 258 days, the death toll has reached 17,810 for an average of 69 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 18,030, which increased by 2 to 220.
It took 19 days for the toll to pass from 16,000 residents to 17,100 on Nov. 7. Deaths passed 16,000 residents, 16,021 on Oct. 19, which is 19 days ago. It took 12 days for Florida's death toll to go from the 15,000 milestone to 16,000, the same to surpass that figure Oct. 7, but nine days to surpass 14,000 and eight to go past 12,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Wednesday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 49 on Oct. 20 and Oct. 29.
The state report Thursday identified 77 deaths with 2 previously reported cases added as a fatality for a net increase of 79.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 228 compared with 307 the day before. The state reported Thursday there are currently 3,383 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 31 more in one day.
Deaths
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 13th in deaths per million.
Texas is in second place, reporting a U.S.-high 230 deaths Thursday and become the second state with New York to pass 20,000 at 20,113. California reported 106 for third place with 18,466. New Jersey, which had been second throughout the pandemic, is in fifth place with 16,689, adding 44fatalities.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County increased by 25 deaths over seven days for 1.5 percent with an average of 44 per week since the first death. The U.S. figure is 3.8 percent with the world at 5.1 percent.
Miami-Dade increased to 3,738 with 37 more in seven days and 100 average since the first death. Broward is at 1,611 with the increase of 41 in a week and average of 45 since the first fatality. St. Lucie has gone up by 9 deaths compared with Martin none, Indian River by 3 and Okeechobee none.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 19 states, including Oklahoma's 1,588 with 18 reported Thursday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 6 to 883 as Pinellas rose by 4 to 866 in fifth place, Polk down by 1 to 656 in sixth, Orange up by 6 to 619 in seventh and Lee sup by 4 to 553 in eighth.
The state report Thursday identified 4 deaths in Palm Beach County as the increase was 3 with 2 men (78, 93) and 2 women (78, 98). St. Lucie added a 67-year-old man and Indian River a man and woman each 68.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced eight months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 4.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, third in the nation and dropped to 20th in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks.
Texas is in first place with 1,060,883, adding a state-record 12,293 Thursday. California is close behind in second at 1,059,267 with an additional 11,478. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 579,382with an increase of 5,310.
Thirty-two states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 4 Illinois with 11,478 six days after a U.S. record 15,415 and a total of 621,383.
Nine records were set, including Texas: No. 14 Pennsylvania with 6,881, No. 12 New Jersey with 4,755, No. 9 North Carolina with 4,296, No. 26 Utah with 3,968, No. 37 New Mexico with 3,665 (third day in row at least 2,000 with none before that), No. 20 Kentucky with 3,637, No. 25 Maryland with 2,910, No. 33 Nevada with 2,416.
Others with high numbers: No. 11 Michigan with7,983, No. 17 Minnesota with 7,863, No. 10 Ohio with 7,787, No. 15 Indiana with 7,281, No. 7 Wisconsin with 6,635, No. 24 Colorado with 6,107, No. 16 Missouri with 4,425, No. 14 Arizona with 4,123, No. 23 Iowa with 4,081, No. 6 Georgia with 3,424. Not reporting: Nebraska and Kanas.
Miami-Dade's cases of 1,945 compared with 1,685 the day before and Broward's increase was 902 vs. 775. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was Martin 34 vs. 49, St. Lucie 67 vs. 56, Indian River 41 vs. 57 and Okeechobee 21 vs. 17.
Testing
The state is no longer listing a running total of Floridians tested or total tests. Worldometers.info lists Florida with 11,348,596 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection rate of tests reported by labs Wednesday was the eighth time in 14 days it was 8 percent or lower. The rate five days ago of 9.99 was the highest since 10.29 on Aug. 10 and ended three days under 8 percent. The rate Nov. 9 of 8.35 was highest since 9.65 on Aug. 12. The two-week low was 6.31 percent on Nov. 7.
Palm Beach County's percentage was the 11th in two weeks it was 9 percent or less. The rate five days ago of 10.41 was the highest since 10.7 percent on Aug. 3. The 14-day low was 4.63 on Nov. 5. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
The state's total daily positivity rate decreased to 8.91 percent on 131,718 tests from 9.70 percent on 104,984 tests. Four days ago there were a record 146,066 tests with a 9.2 percentage. The rate of 11.37 on 49,597 tests five days ago was the highest rate since 12.11 on Aug. 16 on 34,423 tests. The last time it was 10 percent or more was 10.33 on Aug. 31. The two-week low was 7.35 percent on Nov. 5. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27 and the record previous test total record was 142,964 July 11.
Miami-Dade's rate decreased to 8.09 percent from 9.22 one day ago, a two-week high of 9.69 five days ago and a two-week low of 5.76 Nov. 10. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 6.92 percent one day after 7.85, a two-week high of 8.93 six days ago and a two-week low of 5.99 on Nov. 7.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was 5.62 percent one day after7.39, a two-week high of 8.99 on Nov. 8, and a low of 3.05 Nov. 7. Martin's rate was 5.03 percent on day after a two-week high of 10.0, a two-week low of 2.49 Nov. 5. Indian River's rate was 4.86 percent one day after 7.89, a two-week high of 10.09 Nov. 8 and a two-week low of 4.36 on Nov. 7. Okeechobee's rate was 14.84 percent on 109 negative tests one day after 6.75 percent on 221, a two-week high of 19.72 on 57 negative tests on Nov. 6 and a two-week low of 3.7 on 182 negative tests on Nov. 12. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests Nov. 1.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 2.0 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 2.2 percent in the United States and 2.4 percent worldwide, which passed 1,354,000 deaths and passed 56.6 million cases Thursday, according to Worldometers.info.
Palm Beach County's rate is 2.8 percent compared with Broward at 1.7 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.8 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.5 percent in St. Lucie, 2.9 in Martin, 2.8 percent in Indian River and Okeechobee 2.3 percent (-0.1).
Florida has 829 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 780 per million. New York, which represents 13.6 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,755 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 175.1 per million.
Age breakdown
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 32 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class has increased since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
A total of 102 people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus with no increase.
A total of 5,675 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 63 in one day.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 15,160 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 160, and 349 were hospitalized, which rose by 1. From ages 5-14, there are 41,675, an increase of 531, with 320 in the hospital at one time, which went up by 3.
From the infant to 54 age group, there are 650,383 of the 901,234 residents' cases. In that group, 1,172 have died, with a decrease of 1, for a 0.18 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 767,276 cases. A total of 3,132 have died, with 12 more, for a 0.41 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 14,180 with an increase of 133; Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, increased by 56 to 9,445, followed by Boca Raton at 9,261 up from 9,167, Boynton Beach went to 5,346 from 5,288 and Delray Beach at 4,148 vs. 4,099. A total of 2,075 in the county not designated by a city. In addition, the list of cities includes separate listings of misspellings and miscoded counties.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 5,941, an increase of 39, followed by Fort Pierce at 3,323, up 18, and Stuart with 2,689, which rose by 16.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 3 to 457 with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 52,865 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 51,272 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 4,308 in Palm Beach County, with 12 more compared with 20 the day before. Martin rose by 3 to 444, St. Lucie by 5 to 864, Indian River by 4 to 401 and Okeechobee by 2 to 206.
Long-term care
Forty percent of the deaths, 7,082 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 739 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 856 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 17 and Palm Beach County didn't change.
Nation
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 252,535, a rise of 2,015, with the record 2,609 on April 15, according to Johns Hopkins. Worldometers.info has tabulated 258,333 deaths with an increase of 2,065. And the Covid Project has recorded 243,675 with an increase of 1,869.
Cases rose to 11,715,316, a rise of a record 188,833, according to Johns Hopkins. COVID Tracking Project lists the case increase as a record 182,832. Worldometers.info has it as a record 192,186.
Last Thursday in the U.S., there were 1,218 more deaths and 160,786 cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 9,349 at 3.8 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 34,215 with Johns Hopkins reporting 28 more after a high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths, with the latter not a positive case.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 6 Illinois 168, No. 7 Massachusetts 38, No. 8 Pennsylvania 116, No. 9 Georgia 37 and No. 10 Michigan 134.
Also No. 25 Wisconsin added 83, No. 19 Tennessee 80, No. 26 Colorado 79 (record except for data dump), No. 23 Alabama 72, Minnesota record 72, No. 13 Ohio 63, No. 15 Indiana 59. No. 27 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., added 11.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 17.9 percent of 10,970 deaths Thursday behind a record 10,979 the day before and 18.9 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The one week world death increase was 66,147 at 5.1 percent.
Last Thursday's death increase was 9,670.
Cases increased 647,719 six days after a record 660,337 with 500,00 passing for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 644 to rise to 168,141. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 35,66 cases and is at 5,983,089 in third place.
India reported 45,576 new cases compared with a world-record 97,894 in September for second-place behind the U.S., with 8,958,483. Also, India recorded 585 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 131,578 and in third place.
Mexico passed 100,000 deaths at 100,104 with an additional 576 late Thursday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4.
In Europe, coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 4,855 deaths and 262.043 cases.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 501 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 22,915 cases seven days after a record 33,470. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 653, which is behind a record 921 on March 28, and 36,176 cases six days after record 40,902 cases. No. 7 France announced 429 deaths, seven days after 932 deaths that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 21,150 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Spain reported 252 deaths and 16,233 cases.
No. 8 Iran reported 476 deaths, two days after a record 486, and 13,223 cases one day a record 13,421. Argentina reported 185 deaths and is in 10th.
Russia became the fourth nation to pass 2 million cases, at 2,015,608, including a record 23,610. The nation gained a record 463 deaths in 13th.
No. 23 Canada reported 79 deaths for a total of 11265 and 4,645 cases three days after a record 6,115.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, announced 11 deaths and is at 6,340. Neighboring Norway reported 5 deaths to rise to 305, as well as 203 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 36th. China added 17 cases Friday.
Cases have been spiking in Japan with a record 2,179 reported Thursday for a total of 122,966. Deaths are at 1,922 with an additional 9.
