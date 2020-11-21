Joe Biden's brother helps distribute free turkeys

Joe Biden's brother, Frank, was in Boca Raton Saturday to help hand out over 100 turkeys in partnership with The Berman Law Group.
Frank Biden serves as a senior adviser to the law firm, which holds the event every year.
"We are talking about people in the middle class," the president-elect's brother said. "We are talking about friends of mine and yours who would typically never ever need this sort of assistance who, now because of the pandemic and it's associated fallout and the lack of action on the part of this administration to address it or in a position of abject need," Biden said.
Many of the turkeys were donated to fire departments for the workers who will be on duty during Thanksgiving.
