Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast high school football Friday night recap for Nov. 20

Coming into Friday night, 9 teams from the Treasure Coast and the Palm Beach County private schools were still in contention for a state title.
Treasure Coast High School put together a perfect regular season. Could that success carry over to the postseason though?
Over in Vero Beach, the Fighting Indians had their foot on the gas all night long.
American Heritage (Delray) has gotten hot at the right time. FAU commit, Brandon Schabert was on fire as the Stallions advanced to the regional finals.
A week ago, Jensen Beach erased a 40-8 deficit to keep their season alive. This week they didn’t have the same magic as they saw their season come to an end. Coach Caffey postgame on his team’s success.
At the end of the night, 4 teams from our area have moved on to play next week.
