Same state coronavirus increases in back-to-back days: 9,085 cases, 79 deaths

For the second day in a row, Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 9,085 and deaths by 79. And with tests surging to 128,930 reported from labs Thursday, the state's first-time daily positivity rate increased from 7.56 percent to 7.64 but Palm Beach County dropped from 7.19 percent to 6.64, the Florida Health Department announced Friday afternoon.
The state considers anything 5 percent and above a "danger" threshold. Tests spiked Sunday to a record 146,058 one day after going under 50,000.
Cases reached 923,418 with only No. 1 Texas and No. 2 California reporting more than 1 million. Florida's infections passed 900,000 on Wednesday, and surpassed 800,000 19 earlier on Oct. 30, 700,000 on Sept. 27, after going above 600,000 Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
Cases have been trending up in the state and Sunday's 10,101 was the most since 12,199 on July 25. The record is 15,200, also in July.
On Monday, they rose by 4,663, then 7,459 Tuesday, 9,925 Wedesday.
One week ago Friday they went up by 6,933, which was the highest since 8,109 on Aug. 12.
And Monday, Nov. 2, the cases were 3,924 after infections had exceeded 4,000 for 12 of the past 13 days. Before that date, the previous time they were under 4,000 was Saturday, Oct. 31, at 2,331 and the lowest since 2,144 on Oct. 21.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections. Then, they increased to 3,266 on Tuesday, Sept. 30.
Although infections in Florida are trending upward like in most other states in the nation, new cases had been exponentially lower than its U.S. daily high in July that was surpassed Friday by Illinois with 15,415.
Despite a surge in cases, deaths stabilized in Florida with the most recent triple-digit 105 on Oct. 21. They previously were the last highest 141 on Thursday, Oct. 15. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Wednesday's increase was 87. Last Friday it was 73.
The Sunday, Nov. 1 increase of 21 was the lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26. Two Sundays ago, they rose by 12, which was the least since 5 on Sept. 23.
Palm Beach County increased by 3 at 1,647 deaths, which is second to Miami-Dade and ahead of Broward after 3 Thursday.
Remaining the same were St. Lucie County at 354, Martin at 170, Indian River at 129 and Okeechobee at 43 with its first two fatalities on July 25. Martin County hasn't increased since last week.
Broward rose by 4 and Miami-Dade 8.
With a net increase of 15 deaths in South Florida of the 79 state total, there are 7,352, which is 41.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of deaths over one week is 444, an average of 63, compared with 431 the previous week.
In one week cases have risen by 52,866 for an average of 7,552 at 6.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 37,927 for an average of 5,418. The average since the first case, which was 264 days ago, is 3,498 per day.
Florida's total of 923,418 cases is 7.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 11 million Sunday, though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 510 one day after 563. On Sept. 28, the rise was 27.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 259 days, the death toll has reached 17,889 for an average of 69 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 18,110, which increased by 1 to 221.
It took 19 days for the toll to pass from 16,000 residents to 17,100 on Nov. 7. Deaths passed 16,000 residents, 16,021 on Oct. 19, which is 19 days ago. It took 12 days for Florida's death toll to go from the 15,000 milestone to 16,000, the same to surpass that figure Oct. 7, but nine days to surpass 14,000 and eight to go past 12,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Thursday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 50 on Oct. 29.
The state report Friday identified 86 deaths with 7 previously reported cases deleted as a fatality for a net increase of 79.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 226 compared with 228 the day before. The state reported Friday there are currently 3,439 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 56 more in one day.
Deaths
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 13th in deaths per million.
Texas is in second place, reporting a U.S.-high 183 deaths Friday at 20,296. California reported 91 for third place with 18,557. New Jersey, which had been second throughout the pandemic, is in fifth place with 16,712, adding 23 fatalities.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County increased by 27 deaths over seven days for 1.7 percent with an average of 44 per week since the first death. The U.S. figure is 4.1 percent with the world at 5.2 percent.
Miami-Dade increased to 3,746 with 40 more in seven days and 100 average since the first death. Broward is at 1,615 with the increase of 34 in a week and average of 45 since the first fatality. St. Lucie has gone up by 9 deaths compared with Martin none, Indian River by 3 and Okeechobee none.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 19 states, including Oklahoma's 1,603 with 15reported Friday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 2 to 885 as Pinellas remained 866 in fifth place, Polk up by 1 to 657 in sixth, Orange by 1 to 620 in seventh and Lee by 3 to 556 in eighth.
The state report Friday identified 5 deaths though the increase was 3 with 3 women (89, 94, 101) and 2 men (63, 87). St. Lucie reported a 74-year-old woman though there was no increase.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced eight months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 4.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, third in the nation and dropped to 20th in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks.
Texas is in first place with 1,072,698, adding 11,738 Friday. California is close behind in second at 1,072,272with an additional state-record 13,005 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 584,850 with an increase of 5,468.
Thirty-three states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 4 Illinois with 13,012 seven days after a U.S. record 15,415 and a total of 621,383.
Six records were set, including California: No. 11 Michigan with 10,140, No. 8 Ohio with 8,808, No. 13 Pennsylvania with 7,028, No. 26 Utah with 4,588, No. 8 Kentucky with 3,816.
Others with high numbers: No. 15 Indiana with 6,808, No. 17 Minnesota with 6,794, No. 7 Wisconsin with 6,743, No. 24 Colorado with 5,765, No. 16 Missouri with 5,106, No. 14 Arizona with 4,471, No. 21 Iowa with 4,255, No. 10 North Carolina with 3,688, No. 12 New Jersey with 3,609, No. 9 Tennessee with 3,444, No. 6 Georgia with 3,439.
Miami-Dade's cases of 2,191 compared with 1,945 the day before and Broward's increase was 943 vs. 902. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was Martin 32 vs. 34, St. Lucie 96 vs. 67, Indian River 47 vs. 41 and Okeechobee 16 vs. 21.
Testing
The state is no longer listing a running total of Floridians tested or total tests. Worldometers.info lists Florida with 11,348,596 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection rate of tests reported by labs Thursday was the eighth time in 14 days it was 8 percent or lower. The rate six days ago of 10.01 was the highest since 10.29 on Aug. 10 and ended three days under 8 percent. The rate Nov. 9 of 8.36 was highest since 9.65 on Aug. 12. The two-week low was 6.31 percent on Nov. 7.
Palm Beach County's percentage was only the second time in two weeks it was below 7 percent with the low 5.97 on Nov. 7. The rate six days ago of 10.44 was the highest since 10.7 percent on Aug. 3. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
The state's total daily positivity rate increased to 8.97 percent on 128,930 tests from 8.91 percent on 131,713 tests. Five days ago there were a record 146,058 tests with a 9.2 percentage. The rate of 11.37 on 49,596 tests six days ago was the highest rate since 12.11 on Aug. 16 on 34,423 tests. The last time it was 10 percent or more was 10.33 on Aug. 31. The two-week low was 7.68 percent on Nov. 7. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27 and the record previous test total record was 142,964 July 11.
Miami-Dade's rate increased to 8.66 percent from 8.10 one day ago, a two-week high of 9.71 six days ago and a two-week low of 5.78 Nov. 10. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 7.62 percent one day after 6.84, a two-week high of 8.93 seven days ago and a two-week low of 6.0 on Nov. 7.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was 6.78 percent one day after 5.63, a two-week high of 8.99 on Nov. 8 and a low of 3.06 Nov. 7. Martin's rate was 6.19 percent on day after 5.03, a two-week high of 9.81 two days ago and a two-week low of 3.97 Nov. 7. Indian River's rate was 5.53 percent one day after 4.75 a two-week high of 10.12 Nov. 8 and a two-week low of 4.36 on Nov. 7. Okeechobee's rate was 8.87 percent on 185 negative tests one day after 14.17 percent on 109 negative tests, a two-week high of 19.72 on 57 negative tests on Nov. 6 and a two-week low of 3.7 on 182 negative tests on Nov. 12. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests Nov. 1.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 2.0 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 2.1 percent in the United States and 2.4 percent worldwide, which neared 1,377,000 deaths and neared 57.9 million cases Friday, according to Worldometers.info.
Palm Beach County's rate is 2.7 percent (0-.1), compared with Broward at 1.6 percent (-0.1) and Miami-Dade with 1.8 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.5 percent in St. Lucie, 2.9 in Martin, 2.8 percent in Indian River and Okeechobee 2.2 percent (-0.1).
Florida has 833 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 786 per million. New York, which represents 13.6 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,757 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 176.6 per million.
Age breakdown
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 32 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class has increased since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
A total of 102 people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus with no increase.
A total of 5,697 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 22 in one day.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 15,311 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 151, and 350 were hospitalized, which rose by 1. From ages 5-14, there are 42,205, an increase of 530, with 322 in the hospital at one time, which went up by 2.
From the infant to 54 age group, there are 656,746 of the 910.065 residents' cases. In that group, 1,172 have died with no change for a 0.18 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 774,749 cases. A total of 3,135 have died, with 3 more, for a 0.41 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 14,295 with an increase of 115; Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, increased by 86 to 9,531, followed by Boca Raton at 9,332 up from 9,261, Boynton Beach went to 5,92 from 5,346 and Delray Beach at 4,187 vs. 4,148. A total of 2,098 in the county not designated by a city. In addition, the list of cities includes separate listings of misspellings and miscoded counties.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 5,995, an increase of 54, followed by Fort Pierce at 3,351, up 28, and Stuart with 2,702, which rose by 13.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 4 to 461 with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 53,091 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 51,542 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 4,430 in Palm Beach County, with 22 more compared with 20 the day before. Martin stayed at 443, St. Lucie by 4 to 868, Indian River remained at 401 and Okeechobee still at 206.
Long-term care
Forty percent of the deaths, 7,109 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 742 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 857 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 27 and Palm Beach County up 2.
Nation
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 254,413, a rise of a world-high 1,878, with the record 2,609 on April 15, according to Johns Hopkins. Worldometers.info has tabulated 260,331 deaths with an increase of 1,999. And the Covid Project has recorded 245,537 with an increase of 1,862.
Cases rose to 11,910,858, a rise of a record 195,542, according to Johns Hopkins. COVID Tracking Project lists the case increase as a record 192,805. Worldometers.info has it as a record 204,179.
Last Friday in the U.S., there were 1,138 more deaths and 177,224 cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 10,088 at 4.1 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 34,252 with Johns Hopkins reporting 37 more after a high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths, with the latter not a positive case.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 6 Illinois 126, No. 7 Massachusetts 34, No. 8 Pennsylvania 108, No. 9 Georgia 40 and No. 10 Michigan 57.
Also No. 33 Kansas set a state record with 87 but the state doesn't report data daily, as well as No. 25 Wisconsin with 78, No. 19 Tennessee with 74, No. 24 Minnesota with 68, No. 13 Ohio with 65, No. 14 Indiana with 63, No. 11 Arizona with 43. No. 27 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., added 22.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 17.9 percent of a record 11,137 deaths Friday and 18.9 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The one week world death increase was 67,871 at 5.2 percent.
Last Friday's death increase was 9,989.
Cases increased a record 662,956 with 500,00 passing for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 521 to rise to 168,662. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 37,075 cases and passed 6 million at 6,020,164.
India passed 9 million cases, joining the United States, at 9,004,366 with 45,882 more compared with a world-record 97,894 Also, India recorded 584 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 132,162 and in third place.
Mexico reported 719 deaths late Friday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 100,823 in fourth place.
In Europe, coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 5,243 deaths and 260,622 cases.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 511 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 20,252 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 699 deaths, which is behind a record 921 on March 28, and 37,242 cases seven days after record 40,902 cases. No. 7 France announced 634 deaths, after 932 deaths seven days ago that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 22,882 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Spain reported 328 deaths and 15,156 cases.
No. 8 Iran reported 479 deaths, three days after a record 486, and 13,260 cases two days a record 13,421. Argentina reported 258 deaths and is in 10th.
Russia is fourth in cases at 2,039,926, including a record 24,318. The nation gained 461, two days after a record 463 deaths in 13th.
No. 23 Canada reported 69 deaths for a total of 11,334 and 4,965 cases four days after a record 6,115.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, announced 12 deaths and is at 6,406. Neighboring Norway reported 1 death to rise to 306, as well as 573 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 36th. China added 16 cases Saturday.
Cases have been spiking in Japan with a record 2,414 reported Friday for a total of 128,344. Deaths are at 1,976 with an additional 8.
Scripps Only Content 2020