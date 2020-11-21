State's new coronavirus cases increase by 8,409, deaths by 41

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 8,409 after back-to-back days of 9,085 and deaths by 41 after two days of 79. And with tests surging to 133,919 reported from labs Friday, the state's first-time daily positivity rate decreased from 7.62 percent to 6.79 but Palm Beach County rose slightly from 6.47 percent to 6.56, the Florida Health Department announced Saturday afternoon.
The state considers anything 5 percent and above a "danger" threshold. Tests spiked Sunday to a record 146,058 one day after going under 50,000.
Cases reached 931,827 with only No. 1 Texas and No. 2 California reporting more than 1 million. Florida's infections passed 900,000 on Wednesday, after surpassing 800,000 on Oct. 30, 700,000 on Sept. 27, after going above 600,000 Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
Cases have been trending up in the state and Sunday's 10,101 was the most since 12,199 on July 25. The record is 15,200, also in July.
Last Saturday, the increase was 4,544.
On Monday, they rose by 4,663, then 7,459 Tuesday, 9,25 Wednesday, and 9,085 each Thursday and Friday.
One week ago Friday they went up by 6,933, which was the highest since 8,109 on Aug. 12.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections. Then, they increased to 3,266 on Tuesday, Sept. 30.
Although infections in Florida are trending upward like in most other states in the nation, new cases had been exponentially lower than its U.S. daily high in July that was surpassed one week by Illinois with 15,415 and then California with 15,442 Saturday.
Despite a surge in cases, deaths stabilized in Florida with the most recent triple-digit 105 on Oct. 21. They previously were the last highest 141 on Thursday, Oct. 15. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Last Saturday it was 44.
The Sunday, Nov. 1 increase of 21 was the lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26. Two Sundays ago, they rose by 12, which was the least since 5 on Sept. 23.
Palm Beach County increased by 1 at 1,648 deaths, which is second to Miami-Dade and ahead of Broward after 3 Friday.
St. Lucie County rose by 5 to 354, Martin remained at 170 for more than one week, Indian River up 1 to 130 and Okeechobee stayed at 43 with its first two fatalities on July 25. Martin County hasn't increased since last week.
Broward rose by 3 and Miami-Dade 7.
With a net increase of 16 deaths in South Florida of the 41 state total, there are 7,721, which is 43.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of deaths over one week is 441, an average of 63, compared with 389 the previous week.
In one week cases have risen by 56,731 for an average of 8,104 at 6.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 37,927 for an average of 5,418. The average since the first case, which was 265 days ago, is 3,516 per day.
Florida's total of 931,827cases is around 8 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 12 million Saturday after 11 million Sunday, though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 576 one day after 510. On Sept. 28, the rise was 27.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 260 days, the death toll has reached 17,889 for an average of 69 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 18,111, which increased by 1 to 222.
It took 19 days for the toll to pass from 16,000 residents to 17,100 on Nov. 7. Deaths passed 16,000 residents, 16,021 on Oct. 19, which is 19 days ago. It took 12 days for Florida's death toll to go from the 15,000 milestone to 16,000, the same to surpass that figure Oct. 7, but nine days to surpass 14,000 and eight to go past 12,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Friday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 51 on Oct. 29.
The state report Saturday identified 59 deaths with 18 previously reported cases deleted as a fatality for a net increase of 41.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 175 compared with 226the day before. The state reported Saturday there are currently 3,396 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 43 less in one day.
Deaths
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 14th in deaths per million.
Texas is in second place, reporting a U.S.-high 171 deaths Saturday at 20,467. California reported 86 for third place with 18,643. New Jersey, which had been second throughout the pandemic, is in fifth place with 16,746, adding 34 fatalities.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County increased by 26 deaths over seven days for 1.6 percent with an average of 44 per week since the first death. The U.S. figure is 4.1 percent with the world at 5.2 percent.
Miami-Dade increased to 3,753 with 46 more in seven days and 100 average since the first death. Broward is at 1,618 with the increase of 33 in a week and average of 45 since the first fatality. St. Lucie has gone up by 11 deaths compared with Martin none, Indian River by 4 and Okeechobee none.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 19 states, including Oklahoma's 1,624 with 21 reported Saturday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County decreased by 1 to 884 as Pinellas rose by 1 to 867 in fifth place, Polk up by 3 to 660 in sixth, Orange by 5 to 625 in seventh and Lee by 5 to 561 in eighth.
The state report Saturday identified the death of an 89-year-old woman in Palm Beach County. St. Lucie reported 4 men (66, 78, 83, 83) and a 61-yearol woman. Indian River had a 95-year-old man.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced eight months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 4.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, third in the nation and dropped to 20th in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks.
California moved into first place with most cases, 1,087,714 with a U.S. record 15,442 new ones Saturday. Texas close behind in second at 1,085,524 with an additional state-record 12,597. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 590,822 with an increase of 4,972.
Twenty states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 4 Illinois with 11,891 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13 and now a total of 646,286.
Others with high numbers: No. 8 Ohio with 7,863, No. 11 Michigan with 7,528, No. `15 Indiana with 6,983, No. 13 Pennsylvania with 6,778, No. 17 Minnesota with 6,265, No. 7 Wisconsin with 6,224, No. 24 Colorado with 6,113, No. 16 Missouri with 4,470, No. 9 Tennessee with 4,355, No. 12 New Jersey with 3,645, No. 28 Kentucky with 3,702, No. 2`1 Iowa with 3,700, No. 27 Oklahoma with 3,663, No. 14 Arkansas with 3,638, No. 10 North Carolina with 3,415, No. 26 Utah with 3,385, No. 23 Massachusetts with 3,206 and No. 6 Georgia with 3,025. States not reporting included No. 19 Louisiana, 19 Louisiana and No. 35 Connecticut.
Miami-Dade's cases of 1,940 compared with 2,191 the day before and Broward's increase was 9683 vs. 943. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was Martin 28 vs. 32, St. Lucie 9654 vs. 97, Indian River 48 vs. 47 and Okeechobee 24 vs. 16.
Testing
The state is no longer listing a running total of Floridians tested or total tests. Worldometers.info lists Florida with 11,546,461 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection rate of tests reported by labs Friday was the second time in two weeks it was under 7 percent with the lowest 6.32 on Nov. 7. The high was 10.02 was seven days and the largest since 10.29 on Aug. 10 and ended three days under 8 percent.
Palm Beach County's percentage was only the third ime in two weeks it was below 7 percent with the low 5.98 on Nov. 7. The rate seven days ago of 10.43 was the highest since 10.7 percent on Aug. 3. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
The state's total daily positivity rate decreased to 8.26 percent on 133,919 tests from 8.97 percent on `18,914 tests. Six days ago there were a record 146,053 tests with a 9.18 percentage. The rate of 11.37 on 49,594 tests six days ago was the highest rate since 12.11 on Aug. 16 on 34,423 tests. The last time it was 10 percent or more was 10.33 on Aug. 31. The two-week low was 7.68 percent on Nov. 7. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27 and the record previous test total record was 142,964 July 11.
Miami-Dade's rate decreased to 7.4 percent from 8.69 one day ago, a two-week high of 9.73 seven days ago and a two-week low of 5.79 Nov. 10. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 7.02 percent one day after 7.52, a two-week high of 8.94 seven days ago and a two-week low of 6.0 on Nov. 7.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was 5.69 percent one day after 6.78, a two-week high of 8.99 on Nov. 8 and a low of 3.06 Nov. 7. Martin's rate was 5.93 percent on day after 6.18, a two-week high of 9.62 three days ago and a two-week low of 3.97 Nov. 7. Indian River's rate was 7.14 percent one day after 5.53, a two-week high of 10.12 Nov. 8 and a two-week low of 4.37 on Nov. 7. Okeechobee's rate was 14.97 percent on 125 negative tests one day after 8.87 percent on 185 negative tests, a two-week high of 17.39 on 38 negative tests on Nov. 13 and a two-week low of 3.7 on 182 negative tests on Nov. 12. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests Nov. 1.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 2.0 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 2.1 percent in the United States and 2.4 percent worldwide, which neared 1,386,000 deaths and neared 58.5 million cases Saturday, according to Worldometers.info.
Palm Beach County's rate is 2.7 percent, compared with Broward at 1.6 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.8 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.5 percent in St. Lucie, 2.9 in Martin, 2.8 percent in Indian River and Okeechobee 2.2 percent
Florida has 836 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 791 per million. New York, which represents 13.6 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,757 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 177.8 per million.
Age breakdown
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 32 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class has increased since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
A total of 102 people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus with no increase.
A total of 5,707 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 10 in one day.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 15,452 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 141, and 352 were hospitalized, which rose by 2. From ages 5-14, there are 42,743, an increase of 538, with 323 in the hospital at one time, which went up by 1.
From the infant to 54 age group, there are 662,582 of the 918,240 residents' cases. In that group, 1,173 have died with an increase of 1 for a 0.18 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 774,749 cases. A total of 3,147 have died, with 12 more, for a 0.40 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 14,411 with an increase of 106; Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, increased by 55 to 9,586, followed by Boca Raton at 9,429 up from 9,332, Boynton Beach went to 5,447 from 4,392 and Delray Beach at 4,226 vs. 4,187. A total of 2,120 in the county not designated by a city. In addition, the list of cities includes separate listings of misspellings and miscoded counties.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 6,033, an increase of 38, followed by Fort Pierce at 3,365, up 14, and Stuart with 2,710, which rose by 8.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 2 to 463 with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 53,266 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 51,813 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 4,445 in Palm Beach County, with 15 more compared with 22 the day before. Martin inceased by 1 to 444, St. Lucie by 4 to 872, Indian River by 1 to 402 and Okeechobee by 3 to 209.
Long-term care
Forty percent of the deaths, 7,117 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 742 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 857 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 8 and Palm Beach County didn't change.
Nation
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 255,823, a rise of a world-high 1,410, with the record 2,609 on April 15, according to Johns Hopkins. Worldometers.info has tabulated 261,790 deaths with an increase of 1,460. And the Covid Project has recorded 247,043 with an increase of 1,504.
Cases rose to 12,085,823, a rise of 174,728 one day after a record 195,542,according to Johns Hopkins. COVID Tracking Project lists the case increase as 178,309, one day after a record 192,805. Worldometers.info has it a 172,839 one day after a record 204,179.
Last Saturday in the U.S., there were 1,266 more deaths and 166,555 cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 10,232 at 4.2 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 34,287 with Johns Hopkins reporting 35 more after a high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths, with the latter not a positive case.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 6 Illinois 127, No. 7 Massachusetts 19, No. 8 Pennsylvania 112, No. 9 Georgia 37 and No. 10 Michigan 101.
Also No. 24 Minnesota reported 51, No. 25 Wisconsin 25, No. 11 Arizona 30. No. 27 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., added none.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 16.4 percent of 8,992 one day after a record 11,135 and 18.9 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The one week world death increase was 67,583 at 5.1 percent.
Last Saturday's death increase was 9,208.
Cases increased by 581,609 one day after a record 662,957 with 500,00 passing for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 354 to rise to 169,016. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 32,622 cases and is at 6,052,786.
India reported 46,234 more compared with a record 97,894 and is second in the world behind the U.S. with 9,050,597. Also, India recorded 564 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 132,726 and in third place.
Mexico reported 550 deaths late Saturday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 101,373 in fourth place.
In Europe, coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 3,898 deaths and 222,980 cases.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 341 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 19,875 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 692 deaths, which is behind a record 921 on March 28, and 19,875 cases after record 40896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France announced 253 deaths, after 932 deaths on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 17,881 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Spain reported no data after 328 deaths and 15,156 cases Friday.
No. 8 Iran reported 431 deaths, four days after a record 486, and 12,931 cases three days a record 13,421. Argentina reported 112 deaths and is in 10th.
Russia is fourth in cases at 2,064,748, including a record 24,822. The nation gained a record 467 deaths and moved into 11th, past Peru and Colombia in the past two days.
No. 23 Canada reported 72 deaths for a total of 11,406 and 4,992 cases five days after a record 6,115.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, reported no data Saturday and is at 6,406. Neighboring Norway remained at 306, as well as 338 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 36th. China added 17 cases Sunday.
Cases have been spiking in Japan with a record 2,596 reported Saturday for a total of 131,663. Deaths are at 1,994 with an additional 12.
