State's new coronavirus cases increase by 8,409, deaths by 41

Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 341 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 19,875 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 692 deaths, which is behind a record 921 on March 28, and 19,875 cases after record 40896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France announced 253 deaths, after 932 deaths on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 17,881 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 9 Spain reported no data after 328 deaths and 15,156 cases Friday.