46th annual Harvest Festival comes to West Palm Beach

A long-standing tradition returned to South Florida this weekend.
The 46th annual Harvest Festival opened its doors Saturday in West Palm Beach.
The event usually takes place in Miami, but it was moved to the South Florida Fairgrounds because of the pandemic.
It features a petting zoo, bounce houses and a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Masks are required to attend.
"For classic car lovers, we have a beautiful classic car show," organizer Margaret Buckker said. "We have delicious food, beautiful arts and crafts and we have free bounce houses for the kids.”
The event continues between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information on the event, visit https://www.westpalmharvest.com/.
For $1 off admission, bring a canned food item to donate to a local food bank.
