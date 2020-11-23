Although some have canceled travel plans, many still flying for Thanksgiving

Traffic at Palm Beach International Airport was rather quiet Monday after a weekend surge in Thanksgiving holiday travel.
The Transportation Security Administration reported more than 3 million passengers passed through airport checkpoints between Friday and Sunday.
The numbers mark the highest volume in passengers recorded since mid-March.
However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still warning travelers about the potential risk for cross-contamination.
Health officials are advising people to avoid traveling to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19.
Bella Gevinski arrived in West Palm Beach from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. Her family made the trip over the weekend.
"I didn't really see any concerns," she said.
But coronavirus concerns has led to a lot of tough decisions among travelers as many cancel their plans at the last minute.
"People have been making cancellations towards the last minute," travel agent Laura Reece, owner of Reece Worldwide Travel, said. "A lot of people still want to go."
Reece is encouraging travelers to review cancellation policies before their trip, along with restrictions related to the pandemic.
"I know Pennsylvania is requiring a negative COVID test right now," she said, adding that each and every state is different.
Reece is also encouraging travelers to add an insurance policy to their vacation plans.
However, the window to add coverage is closing.
"It has to be 24 hours in advance," Reece said.
