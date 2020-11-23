Brightline, Walt Disney World agree to build station at Disney Springs

All aboard. Brightline is officially headed to Walt Disney World.
The high-speed commuter rail service announced Monday that Disney has entered into an agreement with Brightline to build a train station at Disney Springs.
Brightline currently has stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. It will eventually connect South Florida to Orlando and Tampa.
"We're excited to work with Brightline as they pursue the potential development of a train station at Walt Disney World Resort, a project that would support our local economy and offer a bold, forward-looking transportation solution for our community and guests," Walt Disney World president Jeff Vahle said.
Other future South Florida stops include Boca Raton, Aventura and PortMiami.
Brightline, which suspended operations in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, is on track to complete its expansion to Orlando International Airport in 2022.
