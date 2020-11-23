FAMU women's basketball team opts out of season

The Florida A&M women's basketball team will not compete during the 2020-21 season because of coronavirus concerns.
FAMU made the announcement Monday, just days before its scheduled season opener against crosstown opponent Florida State.
"We are very disappointed, but, obviously, we are taking concerns and circumstances within the women's basketball program and COVID-19 very seriously," FAMU athletic director Kortne Gosha said. "Student-athletes' health and safety is and will remain our top priority."
FAMU cited the recent spike in COVID-19 cases as its reason for opting out.
RELATED: More College Sports Headlines
The Rattlers began preseason camp with a limited number of players on the roster. All players will be allowed to preserve their year of eligibility.
"I'm disappointed for my two seniors and the young ladies who have worked very hard to get to this point," first-year head coach Shalon Pillow said. "However, the safety and health of our student-athletes is our top priority. Although this was a tough decision, we will continue to support our young ladies during this time."
This was supposed to be FAMU's final season in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Rattlers are joining the Southwestern Athletic Conference for the 2021-22 academic year.
Scripps Only Content 2020