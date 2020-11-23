Florida approaches 1 million coronavirus cases

Florida is on track to be the third state in the country to surpass one million COVID-19 cases. There are close to 940,000 confirmed cases across the state.
Texas and California hit one million confirmed coronavirus cases earlier this fall.
The number of available intensive care beds are dwindling in Martin County.
At Cleveland Clinic Martin North, there are only three ICU beds available, which the state says are the only three available in the county.
The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration says there are 21 ICU beds in Martin County.
Cleveland Clinic Martin North has three of its 16 available, and Cleveland Clinic Martin South has five, but they are all full.
This doesn't necessarily mean that they are all COVID-19 patients, but it gives you a better idea of where things stand. So, that comes out to less than 15 percent of ICU beds available across the county.
St. Lucie County also has less than 15 percent adult ICU bed availability.
The state reports a total of 90 adult beds in St. Lucie County, and just 12 of them are open right now.
Lawnwood Regional Medical Center has the largest capacity with 54 adult ICU beds, but just seven are open.
The tracker shows the beds available but does not specify if they are COVID-19 patients.
Palm Beach County has a much larger hospital capacity and has more available beds right now, with about 35% of its adult ICU beds open.
