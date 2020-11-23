Health Department urges people to keep Thanksgiving gatherings small

If you are still finalizing your Thanksgiving plans, local health leaders are urging you to consider keeping your gatherings small this year.
The Florida Department of Health in Martin County’s Health Officer, Carol Ann Vitani, says there are ways people can still celebrate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think families and friends can still have those Thanksgiving dinners, just on a smaller scale. Under ten people, and if you have a beautiful day like today, our recommendation is to have it outdoors,” Vitani said.
Also, some people may consider getting COVID-19 tests before their gathering. Vitani doesn’t discourage that but says not to let that give you a false sense of safety.
“Remember testing is great, but you could test now and depending on what you do after you could be exposed,” Vitani said.
If people are not careful, she says there could be a spike in cases one or two weeks after Thanksgiving.
Some people grocery shopping in Stuart Monday night said they are heeding the warning and scaling back on plans.
Kizzy Rucker said, “My family does a big Thanksgiving dinner every year and people come to each other’s house, but I think this year everybody is going to be at home,” Rucker said.
Ken French said his family usually keeps Thanksgiving gatherings small. That will continue this year. “We sit, watch football, cook a turkey with immediate family, that’s all….Right now, it’s me, my wife, and a friend,” French said.
Vitani is urging people to also keep up their guards beyond Thanksgiving and into the holiday season, reminding people to shop online when possible, shop during off-hours at stores, and stay home if they feel sick.
