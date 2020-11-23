Horse sanctuary in Loxahatchee struggles to remain open

A nonprofit equine sanctuary that has been in Palm Beach County for more than 20 years is in danger of closing.
Delmar Farms, located at 2678 Palm Deer Drive in Loxahatchee, offers horseback riding lessons, Mommy and Me classes and educational opportunities for kids.
However, the nonprofit is now having trouble keeping its doors open.
Volunteers like Alana Morris enjoy helping out at the animal rescue farm.
"You get to spend time with these amazing gorgeous animals, and they are the sweetest things you will find anywhere," Morris said.
Owner Claudia Campbell said she named the farm after two horses she had growing up, blending their names to form the name Delmar.
"I really try to teach the children how to respect their space, and I really try to teach the children how to respect their space, how to read the animal's body language, always how to be safe," Campbell said.
However, the sanctuary has hit hard times, barely able to keep its doors open.
"The vet bills, the cost to run this place [are] astronomical. So, I've been trying really just through social media to get help," Campbell said.
She hopes the community will help these animals continue to have a home and children learning how to appreciate different creatures.
"What I need is help. If it's with corporations, sponsorships, partnerships, you know help like that where I know that I don't have to worry, don't have to keep to max out my credit cards or taking loans out to feed these animals," Campbell said.
Parent Trisha Meacham hopes Delmar Farm will be able to stay open.
"I think it would be very sad because there aren't many places like what Claudia offers where children can be with animals for the day and spend time learning about them," said Meacham.
Contact Delmar Farms at 561-315-9516 or visit their Facebook page to help.
