Ministry giving away free turkey, groceries Monday

A Palm Beach County food pantry forced to close its doors is making a comeback just in time for the holidays.
Liberty Movement Ministry near West Palm Beach will be helping those in need put food on the table for Thanksgiving.
Families will be receiving a week's supply of groceries and a turkey Monday.
The food pantry has been around for nearly 15 years and recently saw its fair share of tough times.
Their landlord forced them out in June and told them they could no longer serve food.
Shortly afterward, the main organizer for the pantry, pastor Norm Perkins, died from COVID-19.
Perkins was described as a loving person with a passion for serving people, especially those in need.
Fortunately, earlier this month, the pantry was able to secure a new and bigger location.
Monday's food and turkey giveaway will be in honor of Perkins.
Organizers said they are looking forward to helping families put food on their table.
"I see in this time of need that it's very important that we continue with our food pantry, to continue to give out to meet the community in need, especially in this time of the pandemic," said Bishop Astley Rhoden of the Liberty Movement Food Pantry.
The turkey giveaway starts at 3:30 p.m. at 1301 53rd St., West Palm Beach, and it's on a first-come, first-serve basis. The pantry will have enough food for about 500 families.
In addition to the turkey, you’ll also receive a food box containing a week's supply of groceries.
