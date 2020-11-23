More than $209 million in unclaimed property in Palm Beach County

If you live in Palm Beach County, you may be able to cash in!
Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced on Monday that Palm Beach County holds more than $209 million in unclaimed property.
"Now is the perfect time to search to see if you or your business has unclaimed property in Florida," Patronis said in a statement. "With the holiday season being an expensive time of year, we could all use a little extra spending money."
Here's a breakdown of unclaimed property by county:
- Palm Beach County: $209,213,924
- Martin County: $17,827,288
- St. Lucie County: $22,563,774
- Indian River County: $14,885,271
- Okeechobee County: $3,229,978
To see if you have any unclaimed property waiting for you, click here.
