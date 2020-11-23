More than $209 million in unclaimed property in Palm Beach County

By Matt Papaycik | November 23, 2020 at 1:25 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 3:18 PM

If you live in Palm Beach County, you may be able to cash in!

Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced on Monday that Palm Beach County holds more than $209 million in unclaimed property.

"Now is the perfect time to search to see if you or your business has unclaimed property in Florida," Patronis said in a statement. "With the holiday season being an expensive time of year, we could all use a little extra spending money."

Here's a breakdown of unclaimed property by county:

  • Palm Beach County: $209,213,924
  • Martin County: $17,827,288
  • St. Lucie County: $22,563,774
  • Indian River County: $14,885,271
  • Okeechobee County: $3,229,978

To see if you have any unclaimed property waiting for you, click here.

