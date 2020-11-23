Records: Maxwell took photos of ‘topless girls’ at Epstein’s home

Newly unsealed court records allege Ghislaine Maxwell, the onetime girlfriend and close confidant of convicted sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, kept an album containing photographs of topless girls who visited Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion.
The 2016 deposition of Juan Alessi, a former house manager for Epstein, was unsealed Friday in the now-settled civil case between Maxwell and Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.
Giuffre has been fighting in court to have records in the case released to the public.
According to the deposition, Maxwell would "take pictures of topless girls" at the pool at Epstein's Palm Beach residence.
Alessi said Maxwell was "very avid with photographs" and "was constantly taking photographs."
When asked if he would "describe her as a fanatic about photographs," Alessi responded, "Exactly. Yes."
"I know she went out and took pictures in the pool, because later I would see them at the desk or at the house; and nude, 99.9 percent of the time they were topless," Alessi said, according to the transcript.
Alessi later clarified in the deposition, "I saw topless pictures of girls. I don't think I can remember seeing nude photos." He went on to explain, "Nude, with me, means nothing on. They would have the bottoms on and no tops. Some of them."
Alessi also testified that Maxwell maintained an album with a collection of those photographs.
"Sometimes I saw these albums, and there were pictures of girls at the pool," Alessi said, according to court records.
Alessi said he last spoke with Epstein in 2014, according to the 2016 deposition.
In July, Maxwell was arrested by FBI investigators for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple girls. She's in custody awaiting federal charges to which she's pleaded not guilty and denies the allegations.
Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 of an apparent suicide. The part-time Palm Beach resident was also awaiting trial on federal charges at the time of his death.
