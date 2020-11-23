South Florida Fair to be held Jan. 15-31

Not even a pandemic can stop one of the most anticipated events of the year in Palm Beach County.
The South Florida Fair announced the annual event will be held Jan. 15-31 and include all the typical entertainment, rides and fair food we all love.
Organizers said in a written statement they are working to reduce the coronavirus's impact while preparing for the upcoming fair.
"The South Florida Fair & Palm Beach County Expositions, Inc. continues to be in constant contact with county and health officials to ensure the safety of event attendees. As we get closer to the opening day of the fair, we will work with health officials to set protocols based on the most recent COVID-19 modeling and data," the statement said.
The South Florida Fair's website lists multiple safety measures they are implementing to keep everyone safe, including:
- New training programs for volunteers and employees, instructing them on how to stay safe and keep fairgoers safe
- Hand sanitation and handwashing stations in multiple locations around the fairgrounds
- Employees, volunteers will be instructed to wear face coverings
- Fairgoers will be required to wear face coverings at all times when not experiencing a ride or attraction or when eating or drinking
- Entrances and exit points will be established
Most of the entertainment for the upcoming fair will be outdoors, according to organizers.
The presale of advance tickets at all ticket outlets, including Publix, has been canceled and is only available on the fair's website.
Scripps Only Content 2020