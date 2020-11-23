State's death toll passes 18,000 with increase of 94; cases up 6,331

Florida's coronavirus death toll of residents passed 18,000 with an increase of a U.S.-high 94, the most ever for a Monday, as cases rose by 6,331, the Florida Health Department announced. With testing ramping up before Thanksgiving to 95,791 in one day, Florida first-time daily positivity rate rose from 6.65 percent to 7.1 and Palm Beach County slightly from 6.41 percent to 6.42, the fourth day in a row it was under 7 percent.
The state considers anything 5 percent and above a "danger" threshold.
It took 17 days for deaths to increase more than 1,000.
It took 19 days for the toll to pass from 16,000 residents to 17,100 on Nov. 7. Deaths passed 16,000 residents, 16,021 on Oct. 19, which is 19 days ago. It took 12 days for Florida's death toll to go from the 15,000 milestone to 16,000, the same to surpass that figure Oct. 7, but nine days to surpass 14,000 and eight to go past 12,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 262 days, the death toll has reached 18,085 for an average of 69 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 18,310, which increased by 2 to 225.
Deaths rose by 61 on Sunday and 41 last Monday.
Monday's increased deaths were the most since 105 on Aug. 2 and the most for that day of the week ever with the previous high 91 on Aug. 10. They previously were the last highest 141 on Thursday, Oct. 15. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Last Sunday the increase was 29 and the previous one on Nov. 1 of 21 was the lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26. Three Sundays ago, they rose by 12, which was the least since 5 on Sept. 23.
Cases reached 944,745 with only No. 1 Texas and No. 2 California reporting more than 1 million. Florida's infections passed 900,000 on Wednesday, after surpassing 800,000 on Oct. 30, 700,000 on Sept. 27, after going above 600,000 Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
Cases have been trending up in the state.
Cases rose by 6,586 on Sunday and last Sunday's 10,101 was the most since 12,199 on July 25. The record is 15,200, also in July.
Cases then they rose by 4,663 to last Monday, then 7,459 Tuesday, 9,25 Wednesday, 9,085 each Thursday and Friday, and 8,410 Saturday.
One week ago Friday they went up by 6,933, which was the highest since 8,109 on Aug. 12.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections. Then, they increased to 3,266 on Tuesday, Sept. 30.
Although infections in Florida are trending upward like in most other states in the nation, new cases had been exponentially lower than its U.S. daily high in July that was surpassed one week by Illinois with 15,415 and then California with 15,442 Saturday.
Palm Beach County increased by 11 to 1,659 deaths, which is second to Miami-Dade and ahead of Broward after none Sunday.
Increasing by 1 were St. Lucie County to 361. Remaining the same were Martin at 170 for two weeks, Indian River at 131 and Okeechobee at 43 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
Broward rose by 3 and Miami-Dade 16.
With a net increase of 31 deaths in South Florida of the 94 state total, there are 7,775, which is 43.0 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of deaths over one week is 526, an average of 75, compared with 380 the previous week.
In one week cases have risen by 54,881 for an average of 7,840 at 6.2 percent. The previous week the increase was 42,043 for an average of 6,006. The average since the first case, which was 267 days ago, is 3,538 per day.
Florida's total of 944,745 cases is about 8 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 12 million Saturday after 11 million the previous Sunday, though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 502 one day after 471. On Sept. 28, the rise was 27.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Saturday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 51 on Oct. 29.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 96 compared with 137 the day before. The state reported Monday there are currently 3,754 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 141 more in one day.
Deaths
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 14th in deaths per million.
Texas is in second place, reporting 32 deaths Monday at 20,588. California reported 50 for third place with 18,726. New Jersey, which had been second throughout the pandemic, is in fifth place with 16,772, adding 11 fatalities.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County increased by 32 deaths over seven days for 2.0 percent with an average of 44 per week since the first death. The U.S. figure is 4.3 percent with the world at 5.1 percent.
Miami-Dade increased to 3,782 with 73 more in seven days and 100 average since the first death. Broward is at 1,629 with the increase of 33 in a week and average of 45 since the first fatality. St. Lucie has gone up by 11 deaths compared with Martin none, Indian River by 4 and Okeechobee zero.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 19 states, including Oklahoma's 1,649 with 15 reported Monday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 12 to 897 as Pinellas by 5 to 872 in fifth place, Polk up by 7 to 670 in sixth, Orange by 4 to 629 in seventh, Duval by 4 to 569 in eighth and Lee by 2 to 563 in ninth.
The state report Monday identified no deaths in Palm Beach County though the increase was 11 as well no listing in St. Lucie with an increase of 1.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced eight months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 4.4 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, third in the nation and 22th in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks.
California is first place with most cases, 1,110,370 with 8,337 new ones Monday after a U.S. record 15,442 Saturday. Texas is second at 1,100,979, with an additional 6,576. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 602,120 with an increase of 5,906.
Twenty-seven states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 4 Illinois with 8,322 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13 and now a total of 664,620.
Four states set record: No. 12 Pennsylvania with a U.S.-high 11,837, No. 10 Michigan with 11,511 (no data on Sundays), No. 35 Connecticut with 5,271, No. 13 New Jersey with 4,790, No. 20 Virginia with 3,242.
Others with high numbers: No. 7 Ohio with 8,133, No. 32 Kansas with 7,526 (doesn't report data daily), No. 17 Minnesota with 6,535, No. 15 Indiana with 5,656, No. 9 Tennessee with 4,074, No. 24 Colorado with 3,689, No. 27 Oklahoma with 3,544, No. 16 Missouri with 3,370, No. 8 Wisconsin with 3,095.
Miami-Dade's cases of 1,539 compared with 1,770 the day before and Broward's increase was 688vs. 1,746. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was Martin 21 vs. 38, St. Lucie 68 vs. 46, Indian River 46 vs. 27 and Okeechobee 12 vs. 7.
Testing
The state is no longer listing a running total of Floridians tested or total tests. Worldometers.info lists Florida with 11,660,928 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection rate of tests reported by labs Sunday rose above 7 percent after two days in a row and only time in two weeks it was under 7 percent, including 6.65 one day ago. The high was 10.03 on Nov. 13, which was the largest since 10.29 on Aug. 10 and ended three days under 8 percent.
Palm Beach County's percentage has been under 7 percent for only the past four times over two weeks, including a two-week low of 6.41 one day ago. The rate of 10.44 on Nov. 13 was the highest since 10.7 percent on Aug. 3. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
The state's total daily positivity rate increased to 8.91 percent on 95,791 tests from 8.47 on 108,302 tests. The two-week low was 8.26 two days ago. On Nov. 14, there were a record 146,047 tests with a 9.2 percentage. The rate of 11.37 on 49,592 tests on Nov. 13 was the highest rate since 12.11 on Aug. 16 on 34,423 tests. The last time it was 10 percent or more was 10.33 on Aug. 31. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27 and the record previous test total record was 142,964 July 11.
Miami-Dade's rate decreased to 7.15 percent from 8.01 one day ago, a two-week high of 9.76 on Nov. 13 and a two-week low of 5.79 Nov. 10. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 6.36 percent one day after a two-week low of 6.21 percent one day and a two-week high of 8.95 on Nov. 12.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was 8.32 percent one day after 6.94, a two-week high of 8.92 on Nov. 15 and a low of 4.89 Nov. 14. Martin's rate was 6.37 percent one day after 7.36, a two-week high of 9.45 five ago and a two-week low of 3.82 Nov. 12. Indian River's rate was 6.91 percent one day after a two-week low of 4.36 and a two-week high of 8.97 Nov. 13. Okeechobee's rate was 15.87 percent on 53 negative tests one day after 13.51 on 64 negative tests, a two-week high of 17.39 on 38 negative tests on Nov. 13 and a two-week low of 3.7 on 182 negative tests on Nov. 12. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests Nov. 1.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.9 percentfor all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 2.1 percent in the United States and 2.4 percent worldwide, which passed 1,393,000 deaths and neared 59.0 million cases Sunday, according to Worldometers.info.
Palm Beach County's rate is 2.7 percent, compared with Broward at 1.6 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.8 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.5 percent in St. Lucie, 2.9 in Martin, 2.8 percent in Indian River and Okeechobee 2.2 percent
Florida has 842 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 796 per million. New York, which represents 13.6 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,761 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 179.8 per million.
Age breakdown
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 32 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class has increased since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
A total of 103 people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus with an increaze of 1.
A total of 5,759 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 35 in one day .
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 15,702 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 128, and 353 were hospitalized, which went up by 1. From ages 5-14, there are 43,517, an increase of 393, with 324 in the hospital at one time, which didn't change.
From the infant to 54 age group, there are 671,524 of the 930,728 residents' cases. In that group, 1,180 have died with an increase of 4 for a 0.18 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 792,247 cases. A total of 3,173 have died, with 16 more, for a 0.40 percentage.
Cities
In the state report Monday, the state listed several cases that were not coded for a city but listed a county. West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 15,489. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, is at 10,039, followed by Boca Raton at 9,914, Boynton Beach at 5,709 and Delray Beach at 4,413.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 6,594, followed by Fort Pierce at 4,700 and Stuart at 2,907.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, is at 492 with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 53,499 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 52,019seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 4,457 in Palm Beach County, with 7 more compared with 5 the day before. Martin stayed at 446, St. Lucie up 1 to 873, Indian River remained at 402 and Okeechobee was still 209.
Long-term care
Forty percent of the deaths, 7,166 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 746 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 857 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 38 and Palm Beach County up 6.
Nation
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 256,746, a rise of a world-high 885, with the record 2,609 on April 15, according to Johns Hopkins. Worldometers.info has tabulated 262,696 deaths with an increase of 866. And the Covid Project has recorded 247,932 with an increase of 889.
Cases rose to 12,228,144, a rise of 139,734 two days after a record 195,542, according to Johns Hopkins. COVID Tracking Project lists the case increase as 150,098, one day after a record 192,805. Worldometers.info has it as 136,627 one day after a record 204,179.
Last Sunday in the U.S., there were 616 more deaths and 133,045 cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 10,539 at 4.3 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 34,331 with Johns Hopkins reporting 12 more after a high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths, with the latter not a positive case.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 6 Illinois 47, No. 7 Massachusetts 18, No. 8 Pennsylvania 28, No. 9 Georgia 18 and No. 10 Michigan 65.
Also No. 11 Arizona reported none. No. 27 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., added none Sunday.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 11.7 percent of 7,409 deaths two days after a record 11,135 and 18.9 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The one week world death increase was 67,939 at 5.1 percent.
Last Sunday's death increase was 7,093.
Cases increased by 489,012 two days after a record 662,957 with 500,00 passing for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 344 to rise to 169,541. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 16,603 cases and is at 6,088,004.
India reported 44,059 more compared with a record 97,894 and is second in the world behind the U.S. with 9,139,865. Also, India recorded 511 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 133,738 and in third place.
Mexico reported 303 deaths late Sunday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 101,676 in fourth place.
In Europe, coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 3,833 deaths and 171,049 cases.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 206 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 15,450 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 630 deaths, which is behind a record 921 on March 28, and 22,930 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France announced 500 deaths, after 932 deaths on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 4,452 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and is fourth overall with 2,144,660. No. 9 Spain reported 170 deaths after no data over the weekend and 8,599 cases.
No. 8 Iran reported 453 deaths, six days after a record 486, and 12,460 cases five days a record 13,421. Argentina reported 120 deaths and is in 10th.
Russia is fifth in cases at 2,114,502, including a record 25,173. The nation gained 361 deaths two days after a record 467 deaths and is in 11th place.
No. 23 Canada reported 66 deaths for a total of 11,521 and a record 7,052 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, reported no data since Friday and is at 6,406. Neighboring Norway reported 5 to rise to 311, as well as 418 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 36th. China added 11 cases Monday.
