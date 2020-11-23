State's new cases subside to 6,606; residents' death toll nears 18,000 with 61 increase

Florida's coronavirus new cases rose by 6,586, which was 1,804 less than the day before, as the death toll of residents neared 18,000 with an additional 61, the most single-day increase for a Sunday in more than 3 months.
Late Sunday, the Florida Health Department released its state reports that showed daily tests at 108,303 with the state's first-time daily positivity rate declining from 6.78 percent to 6.6 and Palm Beach County from 6.54 percent to a two-week low of 6.06.
The state considers anything 5 percent and above a "danger" threshold.
Sunday's increased deaths were the most since 107 on Aug. 16, not including 178 on Oct. 11 when there was two days of data.
Cases reached 938,414 with only No. 1 Texas and No. 2 California reporting more than 1 million. Florida's infections passed 900,000 on Wednesday, after surpassing 800,000 on Oct. 30, 700,000 on Sept. 27, after going above 600,000 Aug. 23, 500,000 on Aug. 5, 400,000 on July 24, 300,000 on July 15, 200,000 on July 5, 100,000 on June 22.
Cases have been trending up in the state. Last Sunday's 10,101 was the most since 12,199 on July 25. The record is 15,200, also in July.
Cases then they rose by 4,663 to Monday, then 7,459 Tuesday, 9,25 Wednesday, 9,085 each Thursday and Friday, and 8,410 Saturday.
One week ago Friday they went up by 6,933, which was the highest since 8,109 on Aug. 12.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections. Then, they increased to 3,266 on Tuesday, Sept. 30.
Although infections in Florida are trending upward like in most other states in the nation, new cases had been exponentially lower than its U.S. daily high in July that was surpassed one week by Illinois with 15,415 and then California with 15,442 Saturday.
Despite a surge in cases, deaths stabilized in Florida with the most recent triple-digit 105 on Oct. 21. They previously were the last highest 141 on Thursday, Oct. 15. The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Last Sunday the increase was 29 and the previous one on Nov. 1 of 21 was the lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26. Three Sundays ago, they rose by 12, which was the least since 5 on Sept. 23.
Saturday's death increase was 41.
Palm Beach County remained 1,648 deaths, which is second to Miami-Dade and ahead of Broward after 1 Saturday.
Increasing by 1 were St. Lucie County to 360 and Indian Rifer to 131. Martin has remained at 170 for more than one week, and Okeechobee at 43 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
Broward rose by 8 and Miami-Dade 13.
With a net increase of 23 deaths in South Florida of the 61 state total, there are 7,744, which is 43.0 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of deaths over one week is 473 an average of 68, compared with 397 the previous week.
In one week cases have risen by 53,213 for an average of 7,602 at 6.0 percent. The previous week the increase was 41,304 for an average of 5,901. The average since the first case, which was 266 days ago, is 3,528 per day.
Florida's total of 938,414 cases is 7.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 12 million Saturday after 11 million Sunday, though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 471 one day after 576. On Sept. 28, the rise was 27.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 261 days, the death toll has reached 17,991 for an average of 69 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 18,214, which increased by 1 to 223.
It took 19 days for the toll to pass from 16,000 residents to 17,100 on Nov. 7. Deaths passed 16,000 residents, 16,021 on Oct. 19, which is 19 days ago. It took 12 days for Florida's death toll to go from the 15,000 milestone to 16,000, the same to surpass that figure Oct. 7, but nine days to surpass 14,000 and eight to go past 12,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Saturday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 51 on Oct. 29.
The state report Sunday identified 26 deaths with 35 previously reported cases added as a fatality for a net increase of 61.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 137 compared with 175 the day before. The state reported Saturday there are currently 3,613 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 217 more in one day.
Deaths
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 14th in deaths per million.
Texas is in second place, reporting a U.S.-high 89 deaths Sunday at 20,556. California reported 336 for third place with 18,676. New Jersey, which had been second throughout the pandemic, is in fifth place with 16,746, adding 15 fatalities.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County increased by 26 deaths over seven days for 1.6 percent with an average of 44 per week since the first death. The U.S. figure is 4.3 percent with the world at 5.1 percent.
Miami-Dade increased to 3,766 with 57 more in seven days and 100 average since the first death. Broward is at 1,626 with the increase of 35 in a week and average of 45 since the first fatality. St. Lucie has gone up by 10 deaths compared with Martin none, Indian River by 5 and Okeechobee 1.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 19 states, including Oklahoma's 1,634 with 10 reported Sunday.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County increased by 1 to 885 as Pinellas remained at 867 in fifth place, Polk up by 3 to 663 in sixth, Orange stayed at 625 in seventh, Duval by 1 to 565 in eighth and Lee still at 561 in ninth.
The state report Sunday identified no deaths in Palm Beach County as well as the Treasure Coast though St. Lucie and Indian River each rose by 1.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced eight months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 4.4 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, third in the nation and 22th in cases per million, which has been dropping the last few weeks.
California is first place with most cases, 1,102,033 with 14,319 new ones after a U.S. record 15,442 Saturday. Texas is second at 1,094,275 with an additional state-record 8,554. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 596,214 with an increase of 5,591.
Twenty-six states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 4 Illinois with 10,012 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13 and now a total of 656,298.
No. 10 North Carolina set a state record with4,514 cases.
Others with high numbers: No. 8 Ohio with 8,133, No. 17 Minnesota with 7,205, No. 12 Pennsylvania with 7,075, No. 15 Indiana with 6,255, No. 9 Tennessee with 4,589, No. 14 Arizona with 4,331, No. 13 New Jersey with 3,998, No. 24 Colorado with 3,921, No. 7 Wisconsin with 3,507, No. 19 Louisiana with 3,478, No. 27 Oklahoma with 3,406, No. 26 Utah with 3,406.
Miami-Dade's cases of 770 compared with 1,940 the day before and Broward's increase was 1,746 vs. 968. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was Martin 38 vs. 28, St. Lucie 46 vs. 54, Indian River 27 vs. 48 and Okeechobee 7 vs. 24.
Testing
The state is no longer listing a running total of Floridians tested or total tests. Worldometers.info lists Florida with 11,546,461 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection rate of tests reported by labs Saturday was the second day in a row and only time in two weeks it was under 7 percent. The high was 10.03 on Nov. 13, which was the largest since 10.29 on Aug. 10 and ended three days under 8 percent.
Palm Beach County's percentage has been under 7 percent for only the past three times over two weeks. The rate of 10.44 on Nov. 13 was the highest since 10.7 percent on Aug. 3. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
The state's total daily positivity rate increased to 8.48 percent on 108,303 tests from a two-week low of 8.26 on `133,904 tests. Seven days ago there were a record 146,044 tests with a 9.2 percentage. The rate of 11.37 on 49,592 tests seven days ago was the highest rate since 12.11 on Aug. 16 on 34,423 tests. The last time it was 10 percent or more was 10.33 on Aug. 31. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27 and the record previous test total record was 142,964 July 11.
Miami-Dade's rate increased to 7.99 percent from 7.39 one day ago, a two-week high of 9.75 on Nov. 13 and a two-week low of 5.79 Nov. 10. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was a two-week low of 6.22 percent one day after 6.99, a two-week high of 8.96 on Nov. 12.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was 6.53 percent one day after 5.78, a two-week high of 8.99 on Nov. 8 and a low of 4.81 Nov. 14. Martin's rate was 7.03 percent one day after 5.74, a two-week high of 9.64 four ago and a two-week low of 3.82 Nov. 12. Indian River's rate was a two-week low of 4.23 percent one day after 7.01, a two-week high of 10.12 Nov. 8. Okeechobee's rate was 13.51 percent on 64 negative tests one day after 14.38 on 125 negative tests, a two-week high of 17.39 on 38 negative tests on Nov. 13 and a two-week low of 3.7 on 182 negative tests on Nov. 12. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests Nov. 1.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.9 percent (-0.1) for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 2.1 percent in the United States and 2.4 percent worldwide, which passed 1,393,000 deaths and neared 59.0 million cases Sunday, according to Worldometers.info.
Palm Beach County's rate is 2.7 percent, compared with Broward at 1.6 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.8 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.5 percent in St. Lucie, 2.9 in Martin, 2.8 percent in Indian River and Okeechobee 2.2 percent
Florida has 838 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 794 per million. New York, which represents 13.6 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,760 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 178.7 per million.
Age breakdown
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 32 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. This class has increased since Sept. 24 and at one time it was 33 then there was a reduction.
A total of 102 people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus with no increase.
A total of 5,724 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 17 in one day .
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 6 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 15,574 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 122, and 352 were hospitalized, which didn't change. From ages 5-14, there are 43,124, an increase of 381, with 324 in the hospital at one time, which went up by 1.
From the infant to 54 age group, there are 667,123 of the 924,614 residents' cases. In that group, 1,176 have died with an increase of 3 for a 0.18 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 787,017 cases. A total of 3,157 have died, with 10 more, for a 0.40 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 14,475 with an increase of 64; Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, increased by 49 to 9,635, followed by Boca Raton at 9,564 up from 9,429, Boynton Beach went to 5,507 from 4,447 and Delray Beach at 4,279 vs. 4,226. A total of 2,144 in the county not designated by a city. In addition, the list of cities includes separate listings of misspellings and miscoded counties.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 6,056, an increase of 23, followed by Fort Pierce at 3,381, up 16, and Stuart with 2,731, which rose by 21.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 2 to 465 with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 53,403 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 51,900 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 4,450 in Palm Beach County, with 5 more compared with 15 the day before. Martin increased by 2 to 446, St. Lucie stayed at 872, Indian River remained at 402 and Okeechobee was still 209.
Long-term care
Forty percent of the deaths, 7,128 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 742 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 857 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 11 and Palm Beach County didn't change.
Nation
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 256,746, a rise of a world-high 885, with the record 2,609 on April 15, according to Johns Hopkins. Worldometers.info has tabulated 262,696 deaths with an increase of 866. And the Covid Project has recorded 247,932 with an increase of 889.
Cases rose to 12,228,144, a rise of 139,734 two days after a record 195,542, according to Johns Hopkins. COVID Tracking Project lists the case increase as 150,098, one day after a record 192,805. Worldometers.info has it as 136,627 one day after a record 204,179.
Last Sunday in the U.S., there were 616 more deaths and 133,045 cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 10,539 at 4.3 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 34,300 with Johns Hopkins reporting 4 more after a high of 799 in April. Hopkins lists confirmed and probable deaths, with the latter not a positive case.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 6 Illinois 76, No. 7 Massachusetts 24, No. 8 Pennsylvania 41, No. 9 Georgia 19 and No. 10 Michigan no data.
Also No. 11 Arizona reported 7. No. 27 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., added none.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 11.7 percent of 7,409 deaths two days after a record 11,135 and 18.9 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The one week world death increase was 67,939 at 5.1 percent.
Last Sunday's death increase was 7,093.
Cases increased by 489,012 two days after a record 662,957 with 500,00 passing for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 181 to rise to 169,197. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 18,615 cases and is at 6,071,401.
India reported 45,209 more compared with a record 97,894 and is second in the world behind the U.S. with 9,095,807. Also, India recorded 501 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 133,227 and in third place.
Mexico reported 303 deaths late Sunday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 101,676 in fourth place.
In Europe, coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 3,256 deaths and 183,757 cases.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom reported 398 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well 18,662 cases after a record 33,470 on Nov. 12. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 562 deaths, which is behind a record 921 on March 28, and 28,337 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France announced 214 deaths, after 932 deaths on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 13,157 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31 and if fourth overall with 2,140,208. No. 9 Spain reported no data over the weekend after 328 deaths and 15,156 cases Friday.
No. 8 Iran reported 475 deaths, five days after a record 486, and 13,053 cases four days a record 13,421. Argentina reported 112 deaths and is in 10th.
Russia is fifth in cases at 2,089,329, including 24,581 one day after a record 24,822. The nation gained 401 deaths one day after a record 467 deaths and is in 11th place.
Poland, which is 19th in deaths, has been surging with the previous high before October at 44 on April 24. The record was 637 three days ago and Sunday's total was 339 with 18,467 cases.
No. 23 Canada reported 49 deaths for a total of 11,455 and 4,792 cases six days after a record 6,115.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, reported no data over the weekend and is at 6,406. Neighboring Norway remained at 306, as well as 413 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and recently dropped to 36th. China added 11 cases Monday.
Cases have been spiking in Japan with 2,168 Sunday one day after a record 2,596 for a total of 133,731. Deaths are at 2,001 with an additional 7.
