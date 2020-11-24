All lanes on Roosevelt Bridge reopen ahead of schedule

As of Tuesday morning, the Florida Department of Transportation has reopened all lanes on the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart.
Initially the agency expected the bridge to be fully open in January, but the contractor was able to speed up the project ahead of schedule.
For the past five months, crews worked to repair several cracks and corrosion issues that were found during a routine inspection.
Weight restrictions have since been lifted to allow tractor trailers and other trucks to use the bridge.
The reopening of all lanes is expected to bring some relief for drivers. The intersections at both ends of the bridge will be able to accommodate six lanes of traffic and turn lanes during peak hours according to FDOT.
Drivers will also have more room in the southbound left turn lane to Joan Jefferson Way.
Crews will begin work to seal the northbound span as a safety precaution after the Thanksgiving weekend.
One sidewalk on the bridges will remain open at all times and signs will be in place to direct people to the open sidewalk. That work is expected to be completed in February.
Scripps Only Content 2020