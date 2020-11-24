Clemson coach 'not going to worry about advice from Tallahassee'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney isn't letting up when it comes to the decision to postpone last weekend's game at Florida State.
During a news conference with reporters Tuesday, Swinney took another dig at Florida State, days after saying that the administration used a Clemson player's positive COVID-19 test as an excuse not to play the game.
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell dispelled that notion Monday, telling reporters that the team wanted to play.
"Football coaches are not doctors," Norvell said. "Some of us might think that we are, but there's a reason why those advisers are able to make the decisions from the information that is provided."
Asked for his thoughts on Norvell's remarks, Swinney didn't hold back.
"We're not doctors," Swinney said. "I'm not trying to be a doctor. I just listen to the doctors."
Swinney then alluded to Florida State's recent on-field failures.
"I'm not really worried much about what they say down there in Tallahassee, that's for sure," he said. "I've been in this league for 18 years. I've been the head coach here 12, all right. They've had three head coaches in four years, so the decisions that they make, you know, I'm not going to worry about advice from Tallahassee."
The game was postponed about three hours before the scheduled kickoff. It was the first college football game of the season to be postponed on the same day it was to be played.
By that point, No. 4 Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC; No. 3 College Football Playoff) was already in Tallahassee.
Swinney suggested that the game should only be rescheduled if the Seminoles play at Clemson or pay for the Tigers' travel expenses.
But Florida State (2-6, 1-6), already without its usual rivalry game against Florida on the schedule this year, is financially strapped and can't afford to lose another marquee home game like Clemson.
Both teams have an opening on their schedules Dec. 12, but the Tigers will likely be playing in the ACC Championship the following weekend and would lose an extra week of preparation by playing the Seminoles in what would essentially be a meaningless game for Clemson.
