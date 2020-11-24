Delray seeks to curb large trucks on Atlantic Avenue

Delray Beach police are cracking down on large trucks, including box trucks and tractor-trailers, illegally navigating popular Atlantic Avenue.
WPTV rode with officers Tuesday while they enforced the law, catching an Enterprise truck driver on East Atlantic Avenue.
Sgt. Hannes Schoeferle said big trucks are not allowed from Swinton Avenue to Federal Highway. He said this not only helps reduce congestion but makes it safer for people walking and biking.
"If we allow trucks on the avenue, there will be loading and unloading for businesses right on the avenue," Schoeferle said.
There are signs at the beginning of Atlantic Avenue warning trucks and trailers they cannot drive on this portion of the road.
Police say this includes box trucks, semis and any big vehicle with a large trailer.
Traffic officers have been enforcing the "no truck rule" for the past year.
Shoeferle said they have pulled over about 1,000 trucks this past year. Instead of tickets, they let them know about the bypass routes around the avenue.
"We created those bypasses so that they could get around to the side streets and get to their deliveries. It's much easier than going straight down Atlantic Avenue," said Laura Simon of the Downtown Development Authority.
Simon said they would hear complaints about big trucks on Atlantic Avenue and looked for a solution.
"We do hear complaints, and a lot of that is from those who are dining on the avenue, our businesses that are seeing that congestion," Simon said.
She says the effort by police to educate drivers has been working.
Almost a dozen trucks were stopped by police Tuesday, but Schoeferle said none of the drivers were issued a ticket.
"The main focus is on education here," he said.
